1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Re-Launches Top Selling War of 1812 Amber Ale in Bottles

Watertown, NY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce after successfully commissioning its recently-acquired MAKRO Three Station Bottle Labeler, its GAI 3031 FM Bier Monobloc Gravity and Pressure Bottle Filler, and its GAI 4290R Crown Cap Elevator, it bottled over 1,800 liters of its top-selling War of 1812 Amber Ale, which sold out in two days. It also released the product in its new, “refreshed” packaging.

“This is just the beginning for us, but was a nice first run,” stated Tom Scozzafava, President of the Company. “The fact that our distributors absorbed every case produced in two days indicates continued strong demand for 1812 Amber Ale.” Mr. Scozzafava continued, “There are some minor replacement part issues with the equipment, which we fully anticipated. Nonetheless, we will continue bottling while we address them.”

Running at full speed, the MAKRO and GAI bottling line can produce up to sixty bottles a minute or 3,600 bottles an hour. In 2020, the Company acquired the MAKRO and GAI bottling equipment after then-contract partner, Empire Brewing Company, exited the business. At its current brewing and storage capacity, the Company could bottle about 3 million bottles per year.

In a previous release, the company highlighted that it now controlled 100% of its production and packaging and expects gross profit margin increases of 50% above when packaging was contracted out to third parties.

About 1812 Brewing Company:

1812 Brewing Company is both an investment and operating company focused on the beverage and hospitality industries. Returns are intended to be in the form of revenue growth of companies in its core holdings as well as the eventual share appreciation and dispossession of those equity stakes in its investments. For more updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

