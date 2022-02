Melissa 2022 Catalog Offers Solutions to Improve Address Management, ID Verification, and Data Enrichment

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced availability of its 2022 Melissa Solutions Catalog highlighting the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services that help keep customer data clean, up-to-date, and enriched for the greatest insights and most efficient business practices.



“Our annual catalog offers the full scope of smart, sharp tools that help organizations worldwide proactively maximize the inherent business value of customer contact data,” said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “The address is truly the foundation to data-driven success – whether it’s improved customer engagement, critical fraud detection, or smooth and profitable overall business operations. Through decades of experience, unmatched technology, and a growing global footprint, Melissa has earned its status as the Address Experts. Our address verification tools offer proprietary capabilities that simply cannot be matched.”



Melissa’s Solutions Catalog features the data quality, enrichment, and identity verification solutions powering compliance, fraud prevention, sales, customer engagement, and analytics. Developed as an industry resource for database administrators and developers alike, this catalog highlights tools that clean, verify, update, dedupe, and enrich customer contact data. Capabilities can be implemented at any point in the data chain and are designed to ensure all your global ‘people’ data – addresses, names, phones, and emails – are validated, updated, and standardized. Deployments are flexible, available in on-premise, web service, secure FTP processing, and software as a service (SaaS) delivery options.



Click here to download Melissa’s Solutions Catalog. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.