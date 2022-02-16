Insight on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Deployment Model, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, By Type (Non-persistent VDI, Persistent VDI), Component (Platform, Service, Hardware), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Aerospace): Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



The latest report on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.



The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is segmented by type, component, deployment model, application and region. The research covers the current and historic Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers: NComputing, Inc., RedHat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Evolve IP LLC., Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Microsoft Corporation among others.



Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is segmented by type, component, deployment model, application and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.



Report further studies the market development status and future and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market by type, component, deployment model, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Reason to purchase this report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, and resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VIRTUAL DESKTOP INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Type

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Component

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Model

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Application

4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Geography



5. VIRTUAL DESKTOP INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Non-persistent VDI

5.3. Persistent VDI



6. BY COMPONENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Platform

6.3. Service

6.3.1. Implementation

6.3.2. Maintenance & Support

6.3.3. Consulting

6.4. Hardware

6.4.1. Client-side hardware

6.4.2. Server-side hardware



7. BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-premise

7.3. Cloud based



8. BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction.

8.2. IT &Telecom

8.3. BFSI

8.4. Government

8.5. Aerospace

8.6. Manufacturing

8.7. Education

8.8. Transportation

8.9. Retail

8.10. Others



9. BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World

9.5.1. Middle East

9.5.2. Africa

9.5.3. Latin America



10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top Companies Ranking

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Recent Developments

10.4.1. New Product Launch

10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. NComputing, Inc.

11.2. RedHat, Inc.

11.3. VMware, Inc.

11.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

11.5. Evolve IP LLC.

11.6. Citrix Systems, Inc.

11.7. Amazon Web Services

11.8. Oracle Corporation

11.9. Cisco Systems, Inc

11.10. Parallels International GmbH

11.11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

11.12. Microsoft Corporation



