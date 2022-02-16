StepStone Group Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has named 5 new partners and 12 new managing directors.



Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, “I am pleased to announce this year’s class of partners and managing directors, and to recognize these individuals for their hard work and valuable contributions. Their talent, experience and leadership will ensure StepStone’s continued growth across all verticals. I look forward to seeing them succeed in their new positions.”

2022 Partner Class:

Shannon Bolton joined StepStone in 2018 and is based in New York. She is a member of the business development team, focusing her efforts in the US as well as overseeing client relationships in the Andean region.

Tyler Johnson joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in La Jolla. He is the co-head of StepStone’s data science and engineering team.

Wes Ogburn joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in La Jolla. He leads the firm’s portfolio analytics and reporting team.

Samuel Scherf joined StepStone in 2015 and is based in La Jolla. He is the co-head of StepStone’s data science and engineering team.

Stephan Tscheulin joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the business development team and is responsible for private debt client solutions and services.



New Managing Directors:

Szymon Badura, Finance & Accounting, Dublin

Panhavat Chhun, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Anthony D’Agostini, Fund Accounting, La Jolla

Leyla Holterud, Private Equity, London

Nico Kirsten, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Fabian Körzendörfer, Private Debt, Zurich

Laia Massague, Real Estate, Zurich

Pooja Patel, Real Estate, London

Vita Schultz, Data Science & Engineering, La Jolla

Panos Tegos, Private Equity, London

Mark Tsang, Private Debt, London

John Wuestling, Investor Relations, Baltimore

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $548 billion of private markets allocations, including $127 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268