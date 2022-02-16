Royalty Pharma Announces Inaugural Investor Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will host an inaugural Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Royalty Pharma senior executives will present on the outlook for royalty funding in life sciences, the company’s capital deployment opportunities and long-term growth targets. The meeting will include live question and answer sessions.

Additional details will follow closer to the event. The live webcast may be accessed from the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events at the time of the meeting. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors webpage for at least 30 days.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Johnson & Johnsons’ Tremfya, Astellas’ and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and ten development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772

ir@royaltypharma.com