Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2021 published

English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 16, 2022, AT 15.15 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2021 has been published in English and Finnish. The Annual Report includes the company's Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Auditor's report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2021.

Evli publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. ESEF reporting has not been verified by auditors.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a XHTML file as well as a PDF file. The Corporate Governance Statement 2021 and Remuneration report 2021 are also attached to this release as a separate document.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 are also available on the corporate website www.evli.com/investors .

EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO

For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland. Evli also has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.***

Evli has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 118.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.4 percent (December 31, 2021). The company has around 290 employees. Evli Bank Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 ***SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com