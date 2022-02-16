Global Plant-Based Oils Market (2021 to 2028) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Oils Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based oils market size is expected to reach USD 92.7 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The demand for plant-based oils is expected to rising during the forecast period owing to increasing obesity and related disorders, growing health consciousness, and greater awareness regarding benefits associated with plant-based oils. Increasing disposable income of consumers, greater consumption of convenience food, and increasing application in animal feed have significantly increased the demand for plant-based oils. These oils are incorporated in animal feed owing to their nutritional and biological health benefits for livestock. However, the plant-based oils industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak due to disruption of the supply chain, lack of raw materials, operational challenges, transportation delays, travel restrictions.



The different applications in this report include food and beverages, animal feed, biofuel, industrial, and others. The food and beverages segment accounted for a major share of the global market. Rising urbanization and growing demand for convenience food have driven the overall growth of this segment. Increasing health awareness in the developing economies has fuelled the incorporation of olive oil and rice bran oil in food products, supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global industry in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Improving living standards, increasing use in animal feed, and supportive trade regulations support industry growth in this region. Increasing population coupled with rising awareness regarding biofuel supports the development in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of South Korea, India, Japan, and China to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.



Some major Participants include Sime include ACH Food Companies, Inc., Ag Processing Inc a cooperative, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Darby Plantation Berhad, FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD., Golden Agri-Resources, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Riceland Foods, Sime Olam International Limited, Viterra Inc., Westmill foods, Wilmar International Limited.

Market players are collaborating with each other for research and development, strengthening market presence, and technological innovation. Greater need to cater to growing customer requirements has encouraged industry participants to leverage new technologies for development of high-quality products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Plant-Based Oils Market Insights

4.1. Plant-Based Oils Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Plant-Based Oils Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Steady Growth Of Processed Food And Foodservice Industries

4.2.1.2. Increasing Production Of Biodiesel

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High Volatility In Prices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Plant-Based Oils Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Source

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Source, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Sunflower Oil

5.3.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Sunflower Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Palm Oil

5.4.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Palm Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Cottonseed Oil

5.5.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Cottonseed Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.6. Soybean Oils

5.6.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Soybean Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.7. Rapeseed Oil

5.7.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Rapeseed Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.8. Coconut Oils

5.8.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Coconut Oil, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Others, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



6. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Food and Beverages

6.3.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Food and Beverages, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Animal Feed

6.4.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Animal Feed, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5. Biofuel

6.5.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Biofuel, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.6. Industrial

6.6.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Plant-Based Oils Market, by Others, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



7. Global Plant-Based Oils Market Assessment, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. ACH Food Companies

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Ag Processing Inc

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Bunge Limited

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Cargill Incorporated

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Darby Plantation Berhad

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Golden Agri-Resources

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

9.11. Riceland Foods

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Development

9.12. Sime Olam International Limited

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Development

9.13. Viterra Inc

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Recent Development

9.14. Westmill Foods

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Recent Development

9.15. Wilmar International Limited

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohrt4n

