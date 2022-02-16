Stella Diagnostics Named ‘Best Clinical Proteomics Solution’ of 2021 by Biotech Breakthrough Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC: SLDX), a molecular diagnostics-based organization optimizing patient management strategies for precancerous and cancerous esophageal diseases, today announced its STLA101 mass spec proteomic assay (BEsmart™) was selected as the winner of the “Best Clinical Proteomics Solution of the Year” award for 2021 in the inaugural awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough. This year’s program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.



Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics, said, “We are very grateful to have Stella Diagnostics' novel STLA101 assay recognized by BioTech Breakthrough for its massive potential clinical utility. Rather than rest on our accolades, this award will serve as motivation for our team to remain steadfast in attaining clinical adoption of STLA101 as a first-line diagnostic tool for patients receiving endoscopies for Barrett’s esophagus. This award supports our mission that providing more robust molecular data of diseased esophageal tissue compared to the current standard of care is a clinical need in gastroenterology.”

Dr. Abdo continued, “Esophageal cancer is currently the fastest rising, deadliest cancer in the U.S. As a two-time cancer survivor, I plan to do all I can to improve the patient management strategies for the millions of people living with precancerous esophageal disease. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives.”

Stella Diagnostics is working to see beyond routine gross and microscopic screening of esophageal diseases to better inform gastroenterologists, oncologists and pathologists of the molecular expression trends indicative of disease stability, progression and/or carcinogenesis. Esophageal adenocarcinoma arises from dysplastic tissue of Barrett's esophagus, a complication of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and is the fastest increasing cancer in the United States with a 600% increase over the past 25 years. Esophageal adenocarcinoma, which is linked to Barrett's esophagus, has one of the highest mortality rates in oncology, as more than 80% of patients diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma have already progressed to advanced-stage cancer at the time of diagnosis. Stella Diagnostics’ mass spectroscopy-based proteomic assay, STLA101, offers physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients’ tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous.

Stella Diagnostics’ assay works in concert with current routine screening sequences to inform physicians of the biomarkers playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus, and esophageal cancer. The company is currently undergoing optimization on its BEsmart™ proteomic panel (STLA101) in partnership with mProbe, Inc., and has multiple collaborative research agreements with leading institutions around the U.S., including the Mayo Clinic and Kansas University Medical Center, to assess assay performance of the BEsmart™ Test.

BioTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe. The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 60 million people living with severe esophageal disease. Stella Diagnostics’ clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Investors and Media Contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: info@stelladx.com

Skype: kugsusa

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman



