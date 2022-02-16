Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Appoints Steve Zelinger as First General Counsel

Ft Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced the appointment of its first General Counsel, veteran attorney Steve Zelinger.

Zelinger brings over 35 years of high-level experience in the fintech, payments, and ad tech industries, serving as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Advisor, board member, as well as law firm partner and federal prosecutor. Most recently, he served as founding General Counsel of both Flux Financial (cryptocurrency services) and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (pneumatic-powered high speed, zero-carbon based transportation). Since leaving VISA International in 2002, he has co-founded and held executive positions with such companies as FUTR (higher education finance), Balance Health Corp. (SaaS-based healthcare services), and Pay By Touch (biometric authentication of payments), and advised such fintech and adtech companies as Lemon.com and TIX Corporation.

“We are delighted to add a powerhouse like Steve Zelinger to the growing team at Qolo,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “Qolo’s mission to help businesses enable game-changing payments with an eye toward growth, and paving new paths in emerging markets, aligns perfectly with Steve’s expertise. His experience taking a number of companies public, and his extensive legal experience across the financial services and payments industries, will be a key driver for Qolo, our clients, and growth.”

Zelinger shares, “Throughout my career I’ve strived to support efforts leveraging payment solutions and new technology to help people and improve their welfare, especially the underserved and underbanked. I see Qolo as a key industry leader, bringing greater accessibility and equity by filling and bridging the voids in the system. The founding team’s depth of experience and passion for their shared vision made my decision to join Qolo an easy one. Qolo’s unique platform is a game changer.”

Zelinger is a graduate of Harvard University and received his joint JD and Masters degrees from Georgetown University Law Center & Graduate School of Foreign Service. He currently serves as an advisor and board member to such organizations as Safr Care, BANQloop, Boost Profits, Body Light Holdings International, and Hillel@Stanford.

Zelinger joins several senior hires in Fraud, Risk and Compliance, and Security appointed last month at Qolo. The company was recently certified as a Great Place to Work with a 98% overall satisfaction score.

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important, including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

###