Patriot Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $1.9 Million and full year Net Income of $5.1 Million; continued growth in loans and deposits

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.35 basic and diluted loss per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $5.1 million, or $1.29 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.97 fully diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.



During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recognized payroll tax credits of $2.9 million, under the Employee Retention Credit program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The Bank did not recognize any amounts related to the Employee Retention Credit program in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Patriot announced a transformational merger transaction with American Challenger Development Corp. (“American Challenger”). As a result of the proposed merger transaction, material, non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $1.85 million, or $0.47 per share, were incurred in the fourth quarter. Pre-tax GAAP income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $633,000; and excluding the merger related charges, pre-tax income was $2.5 million. For the full year ended December 31, 2021, pre-tax income was $5.0 million. Excluding income from the Employee Retention Credit program and merger related charges, pre-tax income for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.0 million, or $1.01 per share.

The Bank reported loan growth of 3.5% and core deposit growth of 2.83% for the quarter. Net interest margin improved to 3.05% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank’s prepaid debit card program continues to be an increasing, low-cost funding source for the Bank and has grown substantially in the last year and a half to $150.4 million as of December 31, 2021, from the $50.0 million acquired in July 2020. The portfolio growth provides a substantial improvement to the Bank’s net interest margin and overall funding costs.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Throughout 2021 the Patriot team continued pursuing operational improvements, with a focus on earnings growth and profitability. The results demonstrate these wide-spread achievements throughout the Bank, including growth across all asset classes and overall net margin improvement. The Bank is positioned for continued earnings and asset growth."

As of December 31, 2021, total assets increased $67.8 million to $948.5 million, as compared to $880.7 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to increase in available-for-sale securities of $45.0 million. Net loans increased from $719.6 million as of December 31, 2020, to $729.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased from $685.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $748.6 million at December 31, 2021.

The Bank has substantially improved its deposit and funding mix over the past year. During the past twelve months, total deposits increased $62.9 million, primarily due to growth in prepaid deposits of $76.0 million, which was partially offset by decline of $24.3 million in brokered deposits and certificates of deposits. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased 13.5% during 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $6.9 million, versus $6.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $25.3 million, versus $24.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed strong improvement, with an increase to 3.05% for the quarter and 2.92% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with 2.93% and 2.68%, respectively, for the comparable period in 2020.

The recovering economy and improvement in classified loans resulted in a credit of provision for loan losses of $200,000 and $500,000 for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, a provision for loan losses of $371,000 and $2.2 million was recorded, respectively. Most of the provision in 2020 was primarily attributable to conditions and the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a charge-off on one borrower in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.34% of total loans, compared with 1.45% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $2.3 million, versus $465,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $4.4 million, versus $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the current quarter was primarily attributable to gains from sales of SBA loans totaled $1.5 million.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $8.8 million, versus $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense was $25.2 million, versus $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily driven by increased project expenses of $1.85 million related to the proposed merger with American Challenger. The Employee Retention Credits of $2.9 million drove part of the reduction year-over-year.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, a benefit for income taxes of $81,000 was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $337,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The provision for income taxes reflected a full reversal of the valuation reserve for deferred tax assets, which decreased the income tax provision of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity was $67.3 million, compared with $63.2 million at December 31,2020. Patriot’s book value per share rose to $17.02 at December 31, 2021, compared with $16.03 at December 31, 2020.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 3,264 $ 5,298 $ 3,006 Interest bearing deposits 43,781 40,967 31,630 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,045 46,265 34,636 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 94,341 124,103 49,262 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,450 Total investment securities 98,791 128,553 53,712 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,843 2,843 2,783 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,184 5,009 4,503 Gross loans receivable 739,488 714,538 730,180 Allowance for loan losses (9,905 ) (10,079 ) (10,584 ) Net loans receivable 729,583 704,459 719,596 SBA loans held for sale 3,129 4,128 1,217 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 5,822 6,186 6,620 Premises and equipment, net 31,500 32,638 33,423 Other real estate owned - - 1,906 Deferred tax asset, net 12,146 10,352 11,496 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 Core deposit intangible, net 296 308 343 Other assets 12,035 10,498 9,387 Total assets $ 948,481 $ 952,346 $ 880,729 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 226,713 $ 207,941 $ 158,676 Interest bearing deposits 521,849 526,732 526,980 Total deposits 748,562 734,673 685,656 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000 110,000 90,000 Senior notes, net 12,000 11,983 11,927 Subordinated debt, net 9,811 9,803 9,782 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,119 8,116 8,110 Note payable 791 842 994 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,101 2,253 3,786 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,753 7,976 7,255 Total liabilities 881,137 885,646 817,510 Commitments and Contingencies - - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - Common stock 106,479 106,439 106,329 Accumulated deficit (37,498 ) (39,393 ) (42,592 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,637 ) (346 ) (518 ) Total shareholders' equity 67,344 66,700 63,219 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 948,481 $ 952,346 $ 880,729





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,916 $ 7,189 $ 8,113 $ 30,115 $ 35,835 Interest on investment securities 502 692 326 1,924 1,460 Dividends on investment securities 73 59 86 223 399 Other interest income 22 20 22 89 209 Total interest and dividend income 8,513 7,960 8,547 32,351 37,903 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 387 448 1,134 2,243 9,154 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 756 756 708 2,986 2,671 Interest on senior debt 227 229 229 913 915 Interest on subordinated debt 233 233 235 933 991 Interest on note payable and other 3 4 4 15 19 Total interest expense 1,606 1,670 2,310 7,090 13,750 Net interest income 6,907 6,290 6,237 25,261 24,153 (Credit) provision for loan losses (200 ) (300 ) 371 (500 ) 2,170 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,107 6,590 5,866 25,761 21,983 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 54 79 76 257 223 Deposit fees and service charges 61 61 68 251 321 Gains on sale of loans 1,534 - 102 1,886 566 Rental income 143 130 130 543 523 Gain on sale of investment securities (43 ) 26 - 76 - Other income 556 627 89 1,410 346 Total non-interest income 2,305 923 465 4,423 1,979 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,583 2,843 3,357 11,089 14,323 Occupancy and equipment expenses 900 832 833 3,430 3,513 Data processing expenses 363 376 377 1,451 1,571 Professional and other outside services 956 633 691 3,155 2,828 Project expenses, net 1,867 4 664 1,882 818 Advertising and promotional expenses 39 57 77 235 454 Loan administration and processing expenses 73 23 39 134 174 Regulatory assessments 258 213 318 907 1,477 Insurance expenses 66 79 70 280 285 Communications, stationary and supplies 154 161 105 604 476 Other operating expenses 520 490 708 2,004 2,199 Total non-interest expense 8,779 5,711 7,239 25,171 28,118 Income (loss) before income taxes 633 1,802 (908 ) 5,013 (4,156 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,262 ) 479 474 (81 ) (337 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,895 $ 1,323 $ (1,382 ) $ 5,094 $ (3,819 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ (0.35 ) $ 1.29 $ (0.97 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ (0.35 ) $ 1.29 $ (0.97 )







FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Year- To- Date (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Quarterly Performance Data: Net income (loss) $ 1,895 $ 1,323 $ (1,382 ) $ 5,094 $ (3,819 ) Return on Average Assets 0.79 % 0.56 % -0.61 % 0.55 % -0.40 % Return on Average Equity 11.21 % 7.86 % -8.41 % 7.75 % -5.81 % Net Interest Margin 3.05 % 2.82 % 2.93 % 2.92 % 2.68 % Efficiency Ratio 95.30 % 79.18 % 108.04 % 84.80 % 107.60 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 75.03 % 79.12 % 98.58 % 78.46 % 104.59 % % increase (decrease) in loans 3.49 % 6.51 % -2.81 % 1.27 % -10.09 % % increase (decrease) in deposits excluding brokered deposits 3.38 % -5.44 % 1.25 % 13.53 % 19.41 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 23,095 $ 28,046 $ 20,005 $ 23,095 $ 20,005 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ 1,906 $ - $ 1,906 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,095 $ 28,046 $ 21,911 $ 23,095 $ 21,911 Nonaccrual loans / loans 3.12 % 3.93 % 2.74 % 3.12 % 2.74 % Nonperforming assets / assets 2.43 % 2.94 % 2.49 % 2.43 % 2.49 % Allowance for loan losses $ 9,905 $ 10,079 $ 10,584 $ 9,905 $ 10,584 Valuation reserve $ 459 $ 466 $ 482 $ 459 $ 482 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 10,364 $ 10,545 $ 11,066 $ 10,364 $ 11,066 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.34 % 1.45 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 42.89 % 35.94 % 52.91 % 42.89 % 52.91 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.51 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 44.88 % 37.60 % 55.32 % 44.88 % 55.32 % Gross loan charge-offs $ - $ 6 $ 968 $ 358 $ 1,778 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (25 ) $ (23 ) $ (10 ) $ (179 ) $ (76 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (25 ) $ (17 ) $ 958 $ 179 $ 1,702 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 17.02 $ 16.89 $ 16.03 $ 17.02 $ 16.03 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 16.67 $ 16.54 $ 15.66 $ 16.67 $ 15.66 Tangible book value per share-fully diluted $ 16.58 $ 16.41 $ 15.59 $ 16.58 $ 15.59 Shares outstanding 3,956,492 3,947,976 3,943,572 3,956,492 3,943,572 Bank Leverage Ratio 9.85 % 9.88 % 9.80 % 9.85 % 9.80 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.

(2) Tagible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.

Deposits: (In thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Non-interest bearing: Non-interest bearing $ 127,420 $ 114,850 $ 99,344 Prepaid DDA 99,293 93,091 59,332 Total non-interest bearing 226,713 207,941 158,676 Interest bearing: NOW 34,741 34,528 30,529 Savings 109,744 102,365 98,635 Money market 113,428 116,318 131,378 Money market - prepaid deposits 51,090 49,353 15,011 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 142,246 142,141 160,968 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater 53,584 54,991 49,172 Brokered deposits 17,016 27,036 41,287 Total Interest bearing 521,849 526,732 526,980 Total Deposits $ 748,562 $ 734,673 $ 685,656 Total Prepaid deposits $ 150,383 $ 142,444 $ 74,343 Total deposits excluding brokered deposits $ 731,546 $ 707,637 $ 644,369







Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as per share numbers for merger and acquisition related project expenses, and pre-tax income excluding Employee Retention Credit and project expenses. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Net Income excluding Employee retention Credit (ERC) and project expenses: Net Income reported $ 1,895 $ 5,094 (Benefit) Provision for income taxes (1,262 ) (81 ) Income before income taxes reported 633 5,013 Employee Retention Credit - (2,896 ) Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger 1,851 1,851 Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses $ 2,484 $ 3,968 Weighted average shares outstanding 3,948,069 3,946,384 Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses per share $ 0.63 $ 1.01 Project expenses per share: Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger $ 1,851 $ 1,851 Weighted average shares outstanding 3,948,069 3,946,384 Project expenses per share $ 0.47 $ 0.47



