CYIOS CORP, WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY IMMORTALS GROUP SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH STAN LEE HOLDINGS HK FOR HISTORIC NFT COLLECTION OF A “LOST” STAN LEE-WILL MEUGNIOT SUPERHERO FRANCHISE

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp: (OTC PINK: CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending, crypto-trading and NFT’s today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Immortals Group Pty has signed an exclusive development and distribution agreement with Stan Lee Holdings Ltd. of Hong Kong to produce and market Superhero NFT collectables. The partnership is commencing with a never before released Superhero character franchise created in 2000 by legendary Marvel comic creator Stan Lee and Marvel animation legend Will Meugniot. The global promotion of this historic Superhero NFT collection will conclude with an NFT drop scheduled for April. The website for the NFT collection is expected to go live this month and will provide in depth detail of the collection, its history, and the comic book legends involved with the project.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are thrilled to be working alongside some of the most noteworthy, iconic names in the world of superhero entertainment under an exclusive agreement with Stan Lee Holdings. This includes our working directly with Mr. Shirrel Rhoades, Director of Stan Lee Holdings Ltd. and owner of a historic library of never-before-released Stan Lee creations – superheroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced for the dawn of the Internet Age (1999 – 2001). These rare Intellectual Properties are being curated by Mr. Rhoades for NFTs, NFT gaming, the Metaverse and other global entertainment platforms. Mr. Rhoades has a long history and track record of success in the publishing world as writer, publisher, author, filmmaker, syndicated film critic, comics scholar, comics historian, former college professor and former museum president. He is perhaps most well-known as the former Executive Vice President of Marvel Entertainment and the executive that Stan Lee personally handpicked to succeed him as Publisher of Marvel.”

“Our collaboration with Stan Lee Holdings is intended to develop numerous branded Superhero collections of NFT digital art collectibles with utility, the minting of individual super-hero characters, along with IP rights for future commercial use, and developing a P2E NFT game based on the franchise characters. A new website dedicated specifically for this upcoming NFT launch is expected to go live this month, which will provide project details including the NFT artist and co-creator with Stan Lee, the rich history and back-story of how this Superhero came to be and to remain unknown to the global audience of Superhero fans,” continued Mr. O’Shea.

Mr. Shirrel Rhoades, Director of Stan Lee Holdings commented, “We are excited about our collaboration with the CYIOS team and look forward to what should be the most important NFT Superhero drop yet to be offered. The discovery of a long-lost Stan Lee created parody sequel to Spider Man will amaze and attract Superhero fans around the world interested in owning an NFT of this long-hidden treasure.”

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

Follow Helio Lending: https://heliolending.com/ https://twitter.com/heliolending

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary businesses Helio Lending and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these subsidiaries, the Company is focused on cryptocurrency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, and Choice Wellness is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR’s CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit www.cyioscorporation.com

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending has developed a CeFi cryptocurrency lending platform, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia. Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR’s CHOICE line of products, as well as the “24” Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR’s CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR’s CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency, and quality. DR’s Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com or email us at info@choicewellnessbrands.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report