Worldwide Gummy Vitamins Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bayer, Bettera Wellness and Ion Labs Among Others

The global gummy vitamins market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Gummy vitamins are chewable nutraceuticals with a texture and taste similar to gummy candies. They are available in a wide variety of flavors, sizes, shapes and colors and are consumed to fulfill the nutritional requirements of both adults and children. They are manufactured using corn starch, sugar, gelatin, water, fruit-based flavors and added colorings. These vitamins are used to increase the intake of specific nutrients, such as calcium, iron, magnesium and vitamin A, B, C, D and E. They are usually stored and distributed in bottles, jars and pouches. In comparison to the traditionally used tablets, capsules and pills, gummy vitamins are easy to swallow, digest and absorb in the body



Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:

Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of regular consumption of dietary supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle, is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the escalating instances of nutritional deficiencies and undernourishment among children and adults, there is a shifting preference toward gummy vitamins to prevent chronic diseases and maintain physical and mental wellbeing.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of Vitamin C supplements to boost immunity against the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various product innovations, such as the launch of gummy vitamins in novel flavors, such as apple, orange, pineapple, strawberry, lime, cola and cherry, using natural and organic ingredients, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also providing vitamins that include customized nutrient composition specialized for each consumer. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gummy vitamins market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, demographics and sales channel



Breakup by Type:

Single Vitamin

Multi Vitamin

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Breakup by Demographics:

Children

Adult

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bayer AG, Bettera Wellness LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc), Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG), Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd), Santa Cruz Nutritionals, SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc), The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gummy vitamins market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gummy vitamins market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demographics?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gummy vitamins market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le9xbh