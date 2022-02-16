Collision-repairs of ADAS Vehicles to Drive ADAS Sensor Replacement and Recalibration Demand in the European Aftermarket

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sensors and Related Services Growth Opportunities in the in European Aftermarket" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Driven by regulation, consumer acceptance, and rapid strides in active safety system technology, the penetration of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) in European new Light Vehicle sales has grown at a blistering pace. Even as increasing ADAS-equipped vehicle sales are anticipated to translate into lower crash rates and severity in the long term, a substantial proportion of the European light vehicle parc is estimated to be made up of non-ADAS vehicles even in the year 2030.



The significant presence of such vehicles lacking active crash mitigation systems will counter the safety-boosting effects of ADAS vehicles and, hence, continue to drive collisions in the European region, albeit at a rate slightly lower than current levels. These collisions involving ADAS vehicles will, therefore, create growth opportunities in the ADAS sensor replacement and recalibration aftermarket. By investing in the right expertise and equipment, the independent aftermarket can capitalise on these emerging opportunities in the body repair segment.



Research Scope

The geographic scope of the study includes the erstwhile EU5 markets-France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom and the rest of European region classified into two subsegments based on the constituent markets' performance on the road safety front over the last decade.

The vehicle segments covered include passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with a GVW greater than 3.5 tonnes.

The ADAS systems covered in the study consist of Level 0 to Level 2 systems.

The sensor categories discussed include cameras, radars, LiDARs, and ultrasonic sensors.

The study also estimates the ADAS sensor recalibration demand in the EU from collision repair jobs and specific running repair jobs such as tire and windshield replacements.

Research Highlights



The study has analysed the prevalent crash rates in major European market segments and forecasted the crash volumes from 2020 to 2030. The data is further sliced to account for the nature of the crash mix to gain an understanding of impact points and its implications on the types of sensors that will be damaged, thereby, requiring replacement and recalibration in the event of a collision. To arrive at the final estimates, the publisher has relied on a representative ADAS sensor topology developed through extensive primary research with domain experts from the autonomous vehicles research field and Tier-1 suppliers with an ADAS sensor portfolio.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the penetration of common Level 0-2 ADAS systems in Europe?

What is the crash-affected installed base of Level 0-2 ADAS sensors in Europe due to collisions?

What is the revenue from the replacement of ADAS sensors during collision repairs?

What is the market size for ADAS sensor recalibration necessitated by collisions and running repair jobs?

Which are the top Tier-1 suppliers of ADAS sensors to OEMs in Europe?

What are the emerging growth opportunities for independent aftermarket participants in the ADAS space?

What are the latest developments in the European ADAS repair ecosystem with direct implications for the independent aftermarket in terms of repair capability, OEM data access, training and certification, and equipment?

How is the ADAS sensor distribution channel expected to evolve between 2020 and 2030 period?

Companies Mentioned

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Magna

Valeo

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Scope of Analysis

European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Market Segmentation

The European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Sensor Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Restraints for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

Forecast Assumptions for the European ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

Sensor Topology of Level 0-2 ADAS-equipped Vehicles in Europe

Methodology of ADAS Sensor Replacement Demand Estimation

3. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Evolution of the European ADAS Ecosystem, 2020-2030

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration, Europe

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc, Europe

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Overall Europe

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Europe

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Europe

Key Developments in the ADAS Repair Ecosystem in Europe

Overall ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Europe

Overall ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Europe

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Germany

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Germany

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Germany

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Germany

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Germany

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Germany

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Germany

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Germany

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: UK

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, UK

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - UK

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - UK

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - UK

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions-UK

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - UK

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in the UK

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: France

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, France

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - France

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - France

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - France

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - France

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - France

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in France

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Italy

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Italy

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Italy

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Italy

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Italy

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions-Italy

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Italy

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Italy

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Spain

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Spain

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Spain

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Spain

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Spain

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Spain

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Spain

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Spain

Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 1 Markets

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Cluster 2 Markets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Cluster 2 Markets

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 2

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Cluster 2 Markets

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Cluster 2 Markets

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Cluster 2 Markets

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Cluster 2 Markets

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Cluster 2 Markets

Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Aftermarket - Cluster 2 Markets

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket: Cluster 3 Markets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket, Cluster 3 Market

Key Growth Metrics for the ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 3

ADAS Type-wise Installed Base and VIO Penetration - Cluster 3 Markets

ADAS Penetration Trajectory in Vehicle Parc - Cluster 3 Markets

ADAS Sensor Replacements From Collisions - Cluster 3 Markets

ADAS Replacement Sensor Revenue - Cluster 3 Markets

Forecast Analysis by Sensor Type - ADAS Sensors Replaced During Collision Repairs in Cluster 3 Markets

Distribution Channel for ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket - Cluster 3 Markets

12. Key ADAS Sensor Suppliers (Tier 1)

ADAS Sensor Supplier Matrix - Europe

Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Aptiv

Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Bosch

Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Continental

Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Magna

Key ADAS Sensor Supplier Profiles - Valeo

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Recalibration from Collision Repairs: Europe

ADAS Recalibration Jobs from Collisions - Europe

ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Collisions - Europe

Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Collision Repairs

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ADAS Sensor Recalibration from Running Repairs and Maintenance Services: Europe

ADAS Calibration Jobs From Tire Replacements - Europe

ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Tire Replacements - Europe

Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Tire Replacement Jobs

ADAS Calibration Jobs From Windshield Replacements - Europe

ADAS Calibration Revenue Estimation From Windshield Replacements - Europe

Forecast Analysis, ADAS Sensor Recalibration From Windshield Replacement Jobs

Aftermarket Preparedness for ADAS Calibration Services

15. Growth Opportunity Universe, ADAS Sensor Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1 - Remote and Mobile Solutions for ADAS Sensor Recalibration

Growth Opportunity 2 - ADAS Sensor Retrofits for European Non-ADAS Vehicle Parc

Growth Opportunity 3 - B2B Sales of ADAS Calibration Equipment to Garages

16. Next Steps









