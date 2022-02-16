Global Healthcare Data Leader H1 Acquires Faculty Opinions Making the Opinions of Top Scientists on the Latest Scientific Research More Broadly Accessible

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare professional data ecosystem to enable life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors, announced today that it has acquired London-based Faculty Opinions Ltd , formerly known as Faculty of 1000 and F1000 Prime. A close partner of H1, Faculty Opinions fuses the comments and opinions of thousands of top researchers in the Life and Medical Sciences to highlight and validate the most exciting and important research in biology and medicine that is emerging today. Users across Life Sciences, Academic Medical Institutions, Research organizations and more access these insights to drive their respective fields forward.



“We could not be more excited to welcome Faculty Opinions and their amazing team to the H1 family. Acquiring Faculty Opinions is an important evolution that allows us to continue growth as a go-to source for healthcare professionals, while also providing unique access to the latest discourse within the scientific community,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1.

Faculty Opinions helps academic institutions, laboratories, biopharma companies, and researchers stay abreast of the latest developments in science; support funding strategy and policy; identify emerging areas and influential researchers; and discover which research from their institutions is being recommended. H1’s expansive doctor network will now have the ability to discover research findings, develop ideas, and collaborate in the spirit of improving the world of medicine and scientific research.

“Faculty Opinions has become a valued source of information for individuals and organizations seeking to identify and evaluate the significance of published articles in biology and medicine,” said Vitek Tracz, founder and chairman of Faculty Opinions. “We believe strongly that H1 will meaningfully accelerate Faculty Opinions’ mission by increasing community engagement and making Faculty Opinions’ content visible across the markets they serve. I am excited to see Faculty Opinions become a part of H1’s global team.”

H1 currently offers the industry’s premier healthcare data ecosystem for Healthcare Providers (HCPs). H1’s HCP Universe platform shines a light on the power of key opinion leader influence across life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world and several leading academic medical centers (Columbia, UPenn, and others) use H1 to connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, launch clinical trials, and benchmark their organizations. The addition of Faculty Opinions will provide H1’s clients with a unique lens through which to identify key opinion leaders.

“Faculty Opinions has nurtured an incredibly robust community of life sciences experts and we are committed to not only growing it but also extending its reach into our core markets to accelerate research and medicine - ultimately improving the lives of patients,” said Katz.

In 2021, H1’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by over 250 percent as the appetite for meaningfully connected health data continued to accelerate and the network effect took hold. The company announced a $100M round of funding in November 2021.

About Faculty Opinion

Faculty Opinions is a powerful discovery tool for the qualitative assessment of published research, blending the rigor and expertise of a Faculty of over 8,000 leading life sciences experts with superior technology. Faculty Members are experts in the Life Sciences and Medicine and provide comment, opinion and validation of key publications in their field. Our discovery tool brings these recommendations together, presenting not only the most acclaimed studies but also the lesser known gems that often go undiscovered by many, to provide the insight needed to take your research to the next level. Learn more at facultyopinions.com .

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare network to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers, and health systems engage with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at h1.co/ .