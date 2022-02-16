Top NoSQL Innovators Honored with ScyllaDB Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency, today announced the winners of their annual ScyllaDB Innovation Awards. The program honors teams who went above and beyond to deliver exceptional data-intensive applications. This year’s winners cover a broad range of NoSQL use cases–from AI/ML feature stores, to cybersecurity threat detection and time-series data.



The 2022 ScyllaDB Innovation Award winners are…

Greatest Technical Achievement: Palo Alto Networks - For architecting a solution using ScyllaDB as a high-performance low-latency database for network events *and* as a message queue. Their solution achieves near real-time correlation of millions of different types of network security events per second, from multiple different sources. [Palo Alto Networks recently shared details of this implementation at Scylla Summit 2022 .]

New User: Instacart - For their rapid implementation of ScyllaDB as a unified feature store for their company-wide Machine Learning initiative. Faster ingestion of company-wide Machine Learning pipeline data translates to more helpful recommendations for both customers and shoppers.

Data for Good: The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson - For developing, through its R&D Data Science team, an integrated, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven graph of biomedical knowledge to help researchers accelerate drug discovery. This innovative approach, recently presented at BioIT World, has taken knowledge graphs beyond the convention of standalone network visualizations and applied them across the company’s therapeutic areas to help enhance their understanding of the underlying mechanisms of diseases and interpretation of study results.

Smart Growth: IBM - For nearly doubling cluster storage capacity with zero request rejections despite internal system challenges such as server memory issues and disks with bad sectors. This feat was orchestrated by adding higher storage capacity nodes, decommissioning lower storage capacity nodes, updating ScyllaDB releases, and working closely with the ScyllaDB team.

Greatest Business Impact: Happn - For a strategically planned and flawlessly executed migration from 68B rows of data from Cassandra to ScyllaDB. The move from Cassandra to ScyllaDB reduced Happn’s TCO by 75%. [Happn recently shared details about this migration at Scylla Summit 2022 .]

Alternator DynamoDB API Achievement: China Mobile - For their use of Alternator , ScyllaDB’s DynamoDB-compatible API, to store metadata that is critical for realizing low-latency and high-performance metadata storage for the company’s next generation architecture. They were also an important contributor to the API’s development; they started using it in 2019 (pre-production), put it to the test, and helped make it an even better option for companies seeking a more flexible, cost-efficient alternative to DynamoDB.

Scylla University Valedictorian: Meraj Rasool, SkyElectric - For his success completing the core Scylla University courses plus his participation in Scylla University Live. Meraj also invited his colleagues to Scylla University and applied their lessons learned to more efficiently utilize ScyllaDB for SkyElectric’s production load.

“We are excited to recognize the impressive impacts that organizations are making through innovative game-changing applications,” commented ScyllaDB CEO and co-founder Dor Laor. “Data is now at the core of every company’s success, and these industry leaders are instrumental to helping their companies transform that data into exceptional user experiences.”

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact

Wayne Ariola

wayne.ariola@scylladb.com