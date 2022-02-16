High Arctic Announces Change of Transfer Agent

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it is has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation’s common shares with Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in registrar and transfer agent services.



All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, loss certificates, and or change of address, should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company, through their offices in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

https://odysseycontact.com/

Email: info@haes.ca