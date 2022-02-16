Taboola Awarded IAB UK Gold Standard 2.0 Certification for Upholding High Standards of Brand Safety, Privacy and User Experience Across its Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has been awarded the Gold Standard 2.0 Certification by the IAB UK , the United Kingdom’s industry body for digital advertising. By achieving this certification, the IAB has verified Taboola, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards in brand safety, user experience and more.



The Gold Standard 2.0 is part of IAB’s initiative to improve and safeguard the online advertising ecosystem. Started in 2017, it is recognized internationally as a leading initiative for raising the standards of the digital advertising industry for both brands and consumers.

Leading advertisers such as Tesco, McDonald’s and Unilever have committed to work with Gold Standard certified suppliers , ensuring that their brands appear in premium, brand safe environments, and are respectful of user experience and privacy.

To achieve Gold Standard certification, Taboola was required to meet rigorous standards across the four key areas addressed by the Gold Standard 2.0. including:

Reducing ad fraud: By implementing IAB Tech Lab ’s ads.txt, sellers.json and Open RTB Supply Chain Object

By implementing ’s ads.txt, sellers.json and Open RTB Supply Chain Object Upholding brand safety: By obtaining TAG Brand Safety Certification , proving robust policy, transparency around content moderation, thorough validation and long-term commitment to compliance monitoring policies.

By obtaining , proving robust policy, transparency around content moderation, thorough validation and long-term commitment to compliance monitoring policies. Improving user experience: By adhering to The Coalition for Better Ads (CBA) advertising standards and eliminating ad experiences that fall beneath the CBA’s threshold of consumer acceptability.

By adhering to (CBA) advertising standards and eliminating ad experiences that fall beneath the CBA’s threshold of consumer acceptability. Ensuring compliance with the GDPR and ePrivacy law: By adopting IAB Europe’s Transparency Consent Framework (TCF) .

This achievement is part of Taboola’s ongoing commitment to improving standards across its network. In 2021, the company achieved Brand Safety Certification by TAG, complementing its pre-existing “Verified by TAG” status, and announced partnerships with leaders in brand safety and suitability such as IAS and MOAT.

Chloe Nicholls, Head of Ad Tech, IAB UK said: “Congratulations to Taboola on becoming Gold Standard 2.0 certified. We conceived the Gold Standard to help build a better and more sustainable digital advertising ecosystem. This would not be possible without the commitment of companies like Taboola towards upholding robust standards and taking a leading role in pushing the industry to provide a better, safer experience for brands and consumers alike.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola said: “The IAB has high standards when it comes to industry knowledge, expertise, and staying connected to what matters for advertisers, publishers and consumers. The fact that advertisers prefer to work with technology partners with their Gold Standard label speaks volumes. Having their third party, independent validation continues to reinforce Taboola’s ability to support our partners as they use our technology to reach a massive audience scale of more than 500 million daily active users, in a brand safe manner.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About IAB UK

The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB UK) is the industry body for digital advertising, committed to building a sustainable future for digital advertising. We do this by bringing the industry together - with members including media owners, agencies and brands - to tackle and address the big issues, celebrate digital and help businesses prepare for the future. Visit the website .

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication and any related discussion, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.