Scotts and MLB Launch 2022 Field Refurbishment Grant Program

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, the Scotts Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball will begin accepting submissions for the 2022 Scotts® Field Refurbishment Grant Program. Born from a desire to spread the joy and passion of the game, the program awards modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to four communities in need across the country. Applications for this year’s program can be submitted until March 13 at MLB.com/ScottsField . To be considered for a grant, applying organizations must provide programming that demonstrates an ability to enhance the lives of underserved children.

From the submissions, four deserving organizations will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel, which will include leadership from Scotts and MLB, along with former MLB players. Winners will be announced in early spring and repairs and upgrades, totaling $200,000 across all four fields, will be made during the summer. As part of each new field unveiling, Scotts and MLB plan to safely celebrate the refurbishments with community members and youth players. The celebrations will feature a PLAY BALLTM event and a visit from Scotts and MLB representatives, as well as notable talent.

“We've always had a passion for baseball and softball, and believe that involvement in youth sports is key to getting kids outside and active,” says Ashley Bachmann, Vice President of Marketing for Scotts. “Providing more access for kids, specifically those in underserved areas, to safe play spaces is a key pillar of our GroMoreGood initiative. These fields are a point of pride for teams, families, and the community at large. Given all we've been through the last two years, outdoor activities that reinforce community are as important as ever.”

MLB and Scotts, a long-time league sponsor, began the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program in 2016. Throughout the first six years of the initiative, the program has renovated 31 fields across 18 states, investing more than $2 million into the renovation of community fields. Scotts is also an official partner of MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative, a collective effort to encourage young people and communities to participate in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, events and casual forms of play.

The Scotts Field Refurbishment Program is part of the ScottsMiracle-Gro’s larger GroMoreGood initiative to improve children’s health and well-being through increased connection to greenspaces. The enterprise-wide commitment is to connect 10 million children to gardening and outdoor play by 2023.

