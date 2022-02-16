NextNav, echo3D Partner to Unlock New Metaverse Experiences, Powered by Vertical Location

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, announced today that it has partnered with echo3D , a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content is stored and streamed. Through this partnership, NextNav’s vertical location service, Pinnacle , will provide echo3D developers with the crucial 3D location data needed to build immersive AR and VR content built on top of the physical world.



Over 16,000 developers rely on the echo3D platform for the tools and infrastructure needed to generate faster and lighter 3D, AR, and VR experiences. Now, these developers will have the ability to create digital content utilizing NextNav’s industry-leading 3D location technology, opening up new possibilities for more immersive and realistic digital content tied to the physical world. For example, different augmented reality content within a multistory building can be tied to an end-user’s vertical location – unlocking realistic views, perspectives, and experiences, and even allowing users to purchase and collect items with location-based validation.

“Our partnership with echo3D enables developers to build immersive experiences, games, and applications that reflect our real world,” said Dan Hight, NextNav VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “As we look ahead toward the building of the metaverse, our collaboration with echo3D marks a key development in enabling the digital layer that will soon exist on top of our physical world.”

With its unmatched ability to convert, compress, and optimize 3D models, animations, and interactive content, echo3D can deliver virtual experiences to any smartphone, headset, or browser. To date, developers using echo3D have built cloud-connected games, AR advertisement campaigns, NFT marketplaces, and more.

“Integrating NextNav Pinnacle into our platform will propel the development of metaverse-focused spaces and experiences forward,” said Alon Grinshpoon, co-founder and CEO of echo3D. “Precise location capabilities, including the vertical dimension, are foundational to the future of immersive mixed-reality experience. Alongside NextNav, we’ll continue providing creators with the capabilities needed to bring the promise of AR, VR, and the metaverse to life.”

Last year, the NextNav Pinnacle was awarded Unity Verified Solution status, enabling millions of developers to seamlessly integrate vertical location capabilities into any application and game built with the Unity engine. The partnership with echo3D is NextNav’s latest advancement in this field, further demonstrating the enhancement vertical location brings to the gaming world. The company also launched its NextNav Pinnacle SDK for the Unreal Engine after receiving an Epic Megagrant, arming even more developers with the capability to bring 3D geolocation to their creations.

