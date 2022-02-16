Clarivate Plc Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Clarivate shares between February 26, 2021–December 27, 2021.



to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (3) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (4) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

