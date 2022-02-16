AMD Continues Driving High Performance Cloud Computing with the New Amazon EC2 C6a Instance

Amazon EC2 C6a instances use 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors for 15% better compute price performance over C5a instances1



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the expansion of Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) AMD EPYC™ processor-based offerings with the general availability of compute optimized Amazon EC2 C6a instances. According to AWS, the C6a instances offer up to 15% better compute price performance over previous generation C5a instances for a variety of compute focused workloads.



The C6a instances support compute-intensive workloads such as batch processing, distributed analytics, ad serving, highly scalable multiplayer gaming, and video encoding. This is the second AWS EC2 instance type powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, following the release of the M6a instances. These instances continue the collaboration between AWS and AMD providing AWS EC2 customers access to the performance and price performance capabilities of the latest generation of AMD EPYC processors.



“AMD EPYC processors continue to offer a crucial solution for AWS customers that need access to powerful compute performance and cloud scalability for their workloads,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “Our expanding portfolio of next-generation, cloud solutions powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors for AWS underscores the growing adoption of AMD technology in the cloud and we’re excited to continue our work together.”

“Amazon EC2 C6a instances, powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, continue our collaboration with AMD, providing customers the ability to run compute intensive workloads,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, AWS. “C6a instances deliver on AWS’s history of offering the latest AMD EPYC processors while enabling the best price and performance for AWS customers.”

The C6a instances take advantages of AMD EPYC processor features including:

High core density – this enables up to two large instances sizes, 128 vCPUs and 192 vCPUs, the largest with 284 GB of memory, twice the size of the largest C5a instances

– this enables up to two large instances sizes, 128 vCPUs and 192 vCPUs, the largest with 284 GB of memory, twice the size of the largest C5a instances Always on hardware security –encrypts main memory to help protect the data sitting in the physical memory,

–encrypts main memory to help protect the data sitting in the physical memory, Compute Focused Performance – utilizing the ‘Zen 3’ core, the C6a instances enable up to 15 percent better price performance compared to the previous generation C5a instances

– utilizing the ‘Zen 3’ core, the C6a instances enable up to 15 percent better price performance compared to the previous generation C5a instances Networking / Bandwidth – C6a instances deliver up to 50 Gbps of networking speed and 40Gbps of bandwidth to the Amazon Elastic Block Store, more than twice that of C5a instances.

C6a instances are generally available today in AWS US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Oregon), and Europe (Ireland) Regions, offer a variety of sizes including 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, 96, 128, and 192 vCPUs, and utilize Elastic Fabric Adapter on the 48xlarge size for low latency and highly scalable inter-node communication. AWS customers can visit the C6a instances page to get started.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.



AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 All performance and cost savings claims are provided by Amazon Web Services, Inc. and have not been independently verified by AMD. Performance and cost benefits are impacted by a variety of variables. Results herein are specific to Amazon Web Services, Inc. and may not be typical. GD-181