Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (“ELMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELMS) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: FIII) investors that a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased ELMS shares between March 31, 2021 through February 1, 2022.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 1-844-PORTLAW (844-767-8529) or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 1, 2022, after regular market trading hours, Electric Last Mile revealed that its previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon as the company would be restating its previously issued financial statements from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, including statements in Electric Last Mile’s registration statement. Electric Last Mile also announced the resignations of defendants James Taylor and Jason Luo, the company’s co-founders and CEO and Executive Chairman, respectively. In addressing their resignations, Electric Last Mile revealed that following an investigation by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors into “certain sales of equity securities” made by and to individuals associated with the company, Electric Last Mile determined that in November and December 2020, certain executives purchased equity in the company “at substantial discounts to market value” without any independent valuation.

Following this news, Electric Last Mile’s share price fell $2.88 per share, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022.Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



