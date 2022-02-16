NBC SPORTS SELECTS ITS MEDIA CAPTURE, PROCESSING, AI CAPTIONING, AND TEST & MEASUREMENT PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2022 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES

STAMFORD, CONN., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Sports has selected Telestream to provide media capture, automated media processing, closed captioning, and test and measurement equipment for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20. The announcement was made today by Darryl Jefferson, VP of Post Operations and Digital Workflow, NBC Sports & Olympics, and Scott Murray, Senior VP of Marketing, Telestream.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.

NBC Sports will utilize products and services from Telestream to create and deliver content of the highest quality for the Winter Olympics. The Telestream Vantage Media Processing Platform and the Cinnafilm Tachyon processing library will be used extensively to deliver the pristine quality frame rate conversions required.

NBC Sports will leverage Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture and Vantage to deliver a unique, mixed HDR/SDR conversion workflow for NBC Sports’ content produced in HDR. The NBC Sports Advanced Technology group worked with Telestream to develop custom color LUTs (Look Up Tables) that are used within Vantage to ensure the most accurate color processing pipeline throughout the production and postproduction process.

NBC Sports will be also using Telestream’s caption authoring and editing product in conjunction with Telestream Cloud’s Timed Text Speech service - an AI-powered transcription service.

Guaranteeing the best quality images for viewers also requires testing and monitoring solutions with the highest level of performance and reliability. To maximize the quality of the formats, NBC Sports will leverage Telestream 4K/8K HDR Waveform Monitors that support easy alignment and confidence monitoring with both local and remote operation.

“At this Winter Games in Beijing, never before has NBC Sports embarked on an enterprise that has so many simultaneous formats, standards, or deliverable derivations to both normalize, convert, or orchestrate,” said Jefferson. “From applying custom LUTS for seamless single stream HDR/SDR productions, to re-wrapping growing files to make possible real-time collaboration, Telestream will make all those file-based workflows that our remote production rely upon, possible.”

“We’re providing more services and solutions to NBC Sports this year than ever before in our 17-year history of working together,” said Murray. “We continue to raise the bar over what has been achieved in years past. It’s a challenge that the entire Telestream organization looks forward to.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration, live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, virtual events and video hosting, content management, and video and audio test solutions. Available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations, Telestream solutions make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience, regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

