Brian Silverstein, M.D., Joins Innovaccer Executive Team as Chief Population Health Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced the addition of Brian Silverstein, M.D., to its leadership team. In his new role as the company's Chief Population Health Officer, Dr. Silverstein will serve as a thought leader and advisor for population health management (PHM), providing strategic direction to Innovaccer's executive team, health system boards, and customers. He will ensure successful implementation of innovative care delivery models and population health strategies that drive high-quality, patient-centric care.

"The transition to value-based care is crucial for bending the cost curve and improving clinical outcomes and experiences," said Dr. Silverstein. "It's also one of the most important use cases for digital transformation. In nearly two decades of working with health systems, I've noticed that even though there are some successes, what's holding people back is the operations. I joined Innovaccer because the Innovaccer Health Cloud enables fast, cost-effective adoption of a comprehensive approach to PHM operations. It unifies patient data across the health system, creates the workflow and management tools that enable effective delivery of population health management, and produces the executive dashboards that are needed to succeed."

In 2010, Becker's Hospital Review recognized Dr. Silverstein as one of the 10 People to Know in the World of ACOs. He served as Senior Vice President at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, where he implemented one of the first value-based care delivery programs. He has worked in leadership roles with The Chartis Group, Geisinger Consulting Group, The Camden Group, and Sg2 Health Care Intelligence. Dr. Silverstein is also a faculty member and advisor for The Governance Institute and holds appointments as a faculty member for The American College of Healthcare Executives and the Thomas Jefferson School of Public Health QSLS. He serves on the editorial board for Population Health Management and acts as a system and ACO board member for OSF Healthcare.

As Chief Population Health Officer at Innovaccer, Dr. Silverstein will work closely with healthcare leaders implementing value-based care programs that use whole-person care to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. He will help customers understand the governance and technology changes required to shift from volume- to value-based care models. He will assist their teams as they implement, operationalize, and automate those models with the Innovaccer Health CloudⓇ's Best in KLAS Data Activation Platform for population health management.

"Healthcare delivery and reimbursement models continue to evolve, and health system leaders need strong, highly experienced partners who can help them navigate change," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Dr. Silverstein's extensive experience will help our customers accelerate transformational initiatives in value-based delivery, governance, ACO strategy, clinically integrated network design, and population health management. We're thrilled to have him join our team and help our customers leverage data and technology to accelerate their transition to the value-based care model."

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

