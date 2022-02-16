Cardiac Monitoring Market to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2027. Over $4 Billion Opportunities to be Exploded in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on, “Cardiac Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by product, mode, end-user, and geography. The cardiac monitoring market is projected to reach $11.91 billion during the forecast period.
Scope of the Cardiac Monitoring Market
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$7.58 billion
|Market Size in 2027
|$11.91 billion
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|5.86%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Segments Covered
|Product, Mode, End user, and Geography
|Companies Mentioned
|8 key vendors and 51 other prominent vendors
|Geographic Analysis
|5 region and 18 countries
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global cardiac monitoring market is likely to reach $11,912.99 million by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 7.81%
- The presence of prominent market players, increasing cardiovascular diseases, innovation and advancements in cardiac monitoring devices, high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.
- In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 37.63% in the global cardiac monitoring market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $1,752.22 million during the forecast period.
- The cardiac monitoring market in US was valued at $4,280.57 million in 2027 and has major contributor in north America cardiac monitoring market sharing 92.49%.
- Based on product, Resting ECG is the major contributor in the global cardiac monitoring market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $1,171.84 million during the forecast period.
- The cardiac monitoring market is intensely competitive. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in cardiac monitoring devices. Based on factors, such as price, quality, compliance and innovation, product features and capabilities.
- The compactness of the device and patients’ remote access to cardiac monitoring is expected to revolutionize the market in the future.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, mode, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 51 other vendors
Cardiac Monitoring Market– Segmentation
- Technological advancements in the stress ECG segment clearly indicate the demand for innovative devices in the market. With the increase in demand for ECG devices, vendors are investing in research and development to manufacture various advanced stress ECG devices such as wall-mounted devices with wireless data acquisition and better electronic media record connectivity.
- Hospitals holds largest share in the end-users segment. Large hospitals may bypass distributors and deals directly with vendors to get maximum discounts on advanced cardiac monitors and enter long-term contracts to procure other supplies. Major and renowned hospitals have started offering ECG with ambulatory monitors. Thereby, creating high demand for cardiac monitoring devices in the market.
- Remote and ambulatory monitoring is becoming progressively widespread in the healthcare. Several smartphone-based solutions have also been developed for the portable diagnosis of critical cardiac events. Moreover, the adoption of mobile healthcare and remote monitoring gaining high traction in the industry.
By Product
- Resting ECG
- Stress ECG
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT
- Holter Monitoring
- Implantable Cardiac Monitoring (ICM
- Cardiac Event Monitoring
- Cardiac Output Monitoring
By Mode
- Standard
- Ambulatory
By End-user
- Hospital
- Specialty cardiac centers
- Diagnostic centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Technological Advancements in Cardiac Monitoring
- Increase in Demand for Compact, Mobile, & Wearable Cardiac Monitors
- Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Monitoring
- The increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
- Growing Popularity of Smart Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Cardiac Monitoring Market – Competitor Landscape
The cardiac monitoring market is developing rapidly and is becoming highly competitive. Many vendors are actively engaged in the research and commercialization of their novel and advanced cardiac monitors. In the past five years, many vendors received regulatory approvals for their cardiac monitors. Future competition may come from manufacturers of wearable fitness products and large IT companies focused on improving health care. The medical device market, including the cardiac monitoring segment, is highly competitive and dynamic. Manufacturers are working to introduce new products with further technological developments to increase their presence in the cardiac monitoring market.
Key Vendors
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Hill-Rom Services
- iRhythm Technologies
- Medtronic
- OSI Systems
- Koninklijke Philips
Other Prominent Vendors
- BPL Medical Technologies
- BIOTRONIK
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Bittium
- Cortrium
- Deltex Medical
- Edwards Lifesciences
- FUKUDA DENSHI
- Getinge
- Masimo
- Medicalgorithmics
- Aerotel Medical Systems
- ACS Diagnostics
- ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions
- Vaso
- SCHILLER
- AliveCor
- CardioComm Solutions
- iMedrix
- Connected Care India Pvt Ltd
- Advanced Instrumentations
- AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue
- ASPEL
- Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment
- Biotricity
- Borsam Biomedical Instruments
- BTL
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
- Custo Med
- Oy Diagnostic Devices Development
- DMS-service
- EB Neuro
- EDAN Instruments
- Forest Medical
- Holter Supplies
- Labtech
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)
- LUMED
- Medical ECONET
- Medicomp
- MEDITECH KFT
- Meditech Equipment
- Midmark
- MONITOR
- Nasan Medical Electronics
- Nasiff Associates
- NEUROSOFT
- Norav Medical
- NorthEast Monitoring
- RhythMedix
- Remo Care Solutions
