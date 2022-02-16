Cardiac Monitoring Market to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2027. Over $4 Billion Opportunities to be Exploded in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on, “Cardiac Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by product, mode, end-user, and geography. The cardiac monitoring market is projected to reach $11.91 billion during the forecast period.



Scope of the Cardiac Monitoring Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $7.58 billion Market Size in 2027 $11.91 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 5.86% Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product, Mode, End user, and Geography Companies Mentioned 8 key vendors and 51 other prominent vendors

Geographic Analysis 5 region and 18 countries



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global cardiac monitoring market is likely to reach $11,912.99 million by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 7.81%

The presence of prominent market players, increasing cardiovascular diseases, innovation and advancements in cardiac monitoring devices, high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.

In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 37.63% in the global cardiac monitoring market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $1,752.22 million during the forecast period.

The cardiac monitoring market in US was valued at $4,280.57 million in 2027 and has major contributor in north America cardiac monitoring market sharing 92.49%.

Based on product, Resting ECG is the major contributor in the global cardiac monitoring market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $1,171.84 million during the forecast period.

The cardiac monitoring market is intensely competitive. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in cardiac monitoring devices. Based on factors, such as price, quality, compliance and innovation, product features and capabilities.

The compactness of the device and patients’ remote access to cardiac monitoring is expected to revolutionize the market in the future.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, mode, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 51 other vendors

Cardiac Monitoring Market– Segmentation

Technological advancements in the stress ECG segment clearly indicate the demand for innovative devices in the market. With the increase in demand for ECG devices, vendors are investing in research and development to manufacture various advanced stress ECG devices such as wall-mounted devices with wireless data acquisition and better electronic media record connectivity.

Hospitals holds largest share in the end-users segment. Large hospitals may bypass distributors and deals directly with vendors to get maximum discounts on advanced cardiac monitors and enter long-term contracts to procure other supplies. Major and renowned hospitals have started offering ECG with ambulatory monitors. Thereby, creating high demand for cardiac monitoring devices in the market.

Remote and ambulatory monitoring is becoming progressively widespread in the healthcare. Several smartphone-based solutions have also been developed for the portable diagnosis of critical cardiac events. Moreover, the adoption of mobile healthcare and remote monitoring gaining high traction in the industry.





By Product

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT

Holter Monitoring

Implantable Cardiac Monitoring (ICM

Cardiac Event Monitoring

Cardiac Output Monitoring



By Mode

Standard

Ambulatory

By End-user

Hospital

Specialty cardiac centers

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Technological Advancements in Cardiac Monitoring

Increase in Demand for Compact, Mobile, & Wearable Cardiac Monitors

Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Monitoring

The increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Growing Popularity of Smart Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Devices





Cardiac Monitoring Market – Competitor Landscape

The cardiac monitoring market is developing rapidly and is becoming highly competitive. Many vendors are actively engaged in the research and commercialization of their novel and advanced cardiac monitors. In the past five years, many vendors received regulatory approvals for their cardiac monitors. Future competition may come from manufacturers of wearable fitness products and large IT companies focused on improving health care. The medical device market, including the cardiac monitoring segment, is highly competitive and dynamic. Manufacturers are working to introduce new products with further technological developments to increase their presence in the cardiac monitoring market.

Key Vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Services

iRhythm Technologies

Medtronic

OSI Systems

Koninklijke Philips

Other Prominent Vendors

BPL Medical Technologies

BIOTRONIK

Bardy Diagnostics

Bittium

Cortrium

Deltex Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

FUKUDA DENSHI

Getinge

Masimo

Medicalgorithmics

Aerotel Medical Systems

ACS Diagnostics

ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions

Vaso

SCHILLER

AliveCor

CardioComm Solutions

iMedrix

Connected Care India Pvt Ltd

Advanced Instrumentations

AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue

ASPEL

Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

Biotricity

Borsam Biomedical Instruments

BTL

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Custo Med

Oy Diagnostic Devices Development

DMS-service

EB Neuro

EDAN Instruments

Forest Medical

Holter Supplies

Labtech

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)

LUMED

Medical ECONET

Medicomp

MEDITECH KFT

Meditech Equipment

Midmark

MONITOR

Nasan Medical Electronics

Nasiff Associates

NEUROSOFT

Norav Medical

NorthEast Monitoring

RhythMedix

Remo Care Solutions



