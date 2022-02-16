Green Shield Canada providing $250,000 donation for University of Toronto’s Discovery Pharmacy

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhancing our commitment to the pharmacy community, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is excited to announce a $250,000 donation for the University of Toronto’s Discovery Pharmacy.



Based at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, the Discovery Pharmacy is poised to be a digital innovation and research hub for the pharmacy profession, while giving students hands-on experience as professional pharmacists. Its alignment with GSC’s deep pharmacy background was a key factor in the donation.

“Founded by pharmacists over 60 years ago, GSC has a long history rooted in pharmacy and providing affordable access to medications,” explains Mark Rolnick, EVP, Pharmacy Innovation and Patient Experience. “We continue to advocate for the important role that pharmacists play within our health care system, and this will become even more important in an increasingly digital health-oriented environment.”

As the only benefits carrier with a comprehensive suite of reimbursed pharmacy services, including health coaching, deprescribing and smoking cessation counselling, GSC is already playing an active role.

“We are excited to be setting off on this Discovery Pharmacy journey and look forward to seeing its impact on adoption of clinical services and in driving better health outcomes,” Rolnick adds.

As the Discovery Pharmacy gathers momentum, GSC’s initial support is another step towards creating an innovative centre tailor-made for a new era of digitally-based pharmaceutical care.

“We are so pleased to have GSC give their initial support to the Discovery Pharmacy as a Founding Donor,” says Lisa Dolovich, Dean of the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto. “This early support is crucial to helping us move forward as Discovery Pharmacy grows in scope and impact. We’ve seen the important role pharmacists play in the delivery of front-line health care. We will continue to lead in this area as we reimagine the practice of our profession and develop new ways to deliver the best possible care.”

