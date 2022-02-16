English Finnish

Stock Exchange Release, Changes in Management



16 February 2022 at 16.15 EET

Bonum Bank Plc: Jaakko Pulli appointed as CEO and Arvi Helenius as Deputy CEO of the POP Bank Centre coop



POP Bank Centre coop’s Supervisory Board has appointed acting CEO Jaakko Pulli (M.Sc., Economics) as CEO of POP Bank Centre coop. The Supervisory Board also appointed Chief Legal Officer (Master of Laws) Arvi Helenius as Deputy CEO. Appointments take place immediately.



Jaakko Pulli has worked at POP Bank Centre since 2015. He has twenty years of experience from the finance sector.



Arvi Helenius joined POP Bank Group in 2011 and has been serving POP Bank Centre from the year 2017.

Both Pulli and Helenius have been members of POP Bank Centre’s management team for several years, Pulli as Chief Commercial Officer and Helenius as Chief Legal Officer and Head of HR. Jaakko Pulli is a Member of the Board at Finance Finland and he is the Chair of the Board of Directors at Bonum Bank Plc. Helenius is a Member of the Board of Finnish P&C Insurance Ltd (Suomen Vahinkovakuutus Oy), the insurance company belonging to POP Bank Group.



“Jaakko Pulli has vast experience in the finance sector and he knows POP Bank Group’s business ventures very well. He has a good contact network and a valuable vision on how to take POP Bank Group forward in line with our strategy. Arvi Helenius has been working several years at POP Bank Group, he also knows our key development projects and as he took part in building our Group’s insurance company, he has an excellent insight on how to create successful service business concepts”, says Harri Takala, Chair of the Supervisory Board, POP Bank Centre coop.



Bonum Bank Plc





For more information:



Harri Takala, Chair of the Supervisory Board, POP Bank Centre coop, +358 40 585 3886

Jaakko Pulli, CEO, POP Bank Centre coop, +358 50 420 0925

Arvi Helenius, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer, POP Bank Centre coop, +358 40 487 1544

DISTRIBUTION



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.poppankki.fi





Bonum Bank Plc is a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop and part of the amalgamation of POP Banks and is responsible for providing central credit institution services, obtaining external funding for the POP Bank Group, handling payments and issuing payment cards to the customers of the POP Banks. In addition, Bonum Bank Plc grants unsecured consumer credits and secured debt securities to retail customers and provides centralized services for the POP Banks.





