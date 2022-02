CEO Kjell-Erik Nordby is currently on sick-leave, and the Board in Vistin Pharma, with effect from today, has appointed Magnus Tolleshaug as interim CEO.



Magnus Tolleshaug has been employed in Vistin Pharma since March 2020 and works today as Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for the Sales, Marketing & Logistics organization.





On behalf of Vistin Pharma ASA

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com