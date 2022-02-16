Behind the Wheel: The Connected Farm

English Italian

Internet coverage is coming to the remote city of Água Boa in Mato Grosso state, Brazil and with it the Case IH Connected Farm. Watch this latest episode in our Behind the Wheel series to find out more about how Case IH was instrumental in bringing connectivity to the region and discover how it will not only benefit agriculture but the wider community at: bit.ly/connectedfarm



London, February 16, 2022

Case IH, a global agricultural machinery brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has selected Água Boa, a region renowned for its high agricultural productivity, as the location for its Connected Farm project. The brand is the driving force behind the initiative to bring 4G infrastructure to the region and has provided financial investment, worked with telecommunications provider TIM Brazil, and forged links within the local community to bring the project to fruition.

“Case IH is recognized as the brand of choice for technology-oriented farmers. It has been instrumental in introducing cutting edge technologies to Brazilian farmers,” said Vilmar Fistarol, President Latin America, CNH Industrial. “The Connected Farm shows how the brand is leading the Brazilian digital agriculture revolution.”

This Connected Farm aims to demonstrate how rural connectivity increases in-field productivity, even in an already highly productive region. A 4G internet connection installed at the farm enables the entire operation, and its machines, to report data and be monitored by the new AFS (Case IH’s precision farming package) Connect Center, based at the Case IH Sorocaba Plant in the state of São Paulo.

Connectivity provides the farmer with a wealth of benefits including increased productivity, reduced water consumption, efficient logistics, machine uptime information, and more efficient inventory management. The financial benefits include an increased return on investment and optimization of overall and specific input costs.

“The Case IH Connected Farm brings together the most advanced technologies the brand has to offer,” said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer, CNH Industrial. “The new connected infrastructure and Case IH’s advanced machines demonstrate the benefits connectivity will bring to the area’s farmers.”

In addition to showcasing the Connected Farm project, the video contains interviews with members of the Água Boa community. These interviews give an insight into how the local population is keen to embrace new technologies in the workplace, schools and the public health sector, which are made more accessible by the new connectivity infrastructure.

Find out more about how Case IH is bringing connectivity to Água Boa and the Connected Farm at: bit.ly/connectedfarm

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini

North America United Kingdom

Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments