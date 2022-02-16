Triloki Kaushal Joins Greystone as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced Triloki Kaushal has joined the firm as a Managing Director. In this role, he will focus on debt sales and services for multifamily clients across Greystone’s Agency platforms and lead the firm’s Affordable Lending Sales Desk.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Kaushal most recently served as a Chief Underwriter for Newmark’s Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac platforms, where he oversaw the structuring, underwriting, and approval of conventional and affordable transactions. Before his role at Newmark, Mr. Kaushal was a Managing Director and a Senior Credit officer at Hunt Mortgage Group (now Lument) in various capacities within underwriting and risk.

“Greystone is a leader in affordable housing finance, and we expect to grow the debt platform supporting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s mission-driven goals in 2022 and beyond,” said Mr. Kaushal. “I look forward to working with the team to serve clients in the multifamily sector as Greystone continues its upward trajectory as a capital markets provider.”

Mr. Kaushal is based in New York and reports to Chip Hudson, co-CEO of Agency lending at Greystone. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from New York University and Master’s degrees in Economic and International Political Economy and Development from Fordham University.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com