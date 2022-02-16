Robinson Pharma, Inc. Opens Its 8th and 9th Buildings in Santa Ana, California

Robinson Pharma, Inc. is pleased to announce two of its newest building acquisitions.

| Source: Robinson Pharma Inc. Robinson Pharma Inc.

Santa Ana, UNITED STATES

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Pharma, Inc. ("RPI") is pleased to announce two of its newest building acquisitions.

These new Santa Ana, California facilities will bring Robinson Pharma Inc. to nine state-of-the-art buildings to date, totaling over 1 million square feet combined. The newly acquired buildings will provide support to fuel RPI's continuing business growth.

About Robinson Pharma, Inc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc., (RPI) is a Southern California-based full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplements with over 1 million square feet of combined warehouse and production capabilities of capsules, softgels, gummies, tablets, powders, and liquids. Robinson Pharma, Inc. possesses multiple third-party certifications of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliance from well-reputed organizations such as NSF, UL, and Eurofins for supplement manufacturing in the United States.

We understand your unique challenges as a business growing in the health/nutrition industry, and we believe that your success is our success. Come grow with us!

Contact us today to learn more about our new offerings.

E-mail sales@robinsonpharma.com, Tel. 714-241-0235 ext. 1214, or at www.robinsonpharma.com

Related Images






Image 1: RPI Newest Building Acquisitions


Robinson Pharma Inc. newly acquired facilities in Santa Ana, California



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


RPI Newest Building Acquisitions

Tags

capsules contract manufacturer contract manufacturing dietary supplements gummies liquid supplements nutraceuticals nutritional powders nutritional supplements softgels tablets