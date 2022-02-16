Robinson Pharma, Inc. Opens Its 8th and 9th Buildings in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Pharma, Inc. ("RPI") is pleased to announce two of its newest building acquisitions.

These new Santa Ana, California facilities will bring Robinson Pharma Inc. to nine state-of-the-art buildings to date, totaling over 1 million square feet combined. The newly acquired buildings will provide support to fuel RPI's continuing business growth.

About Robinson Pharma, Inc.

Robinson Pharma, Inc., (RPI) is a Southern California-based full-service contract manufacturer of dietary supplements with over 1 million square feet of combined warehouse and production capabilities of capsules, softgels, gummies, tablets, powders, and liquids. Robinson Pharma, Inc. possesses multiple third-party certifications of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliance from well-reputed organizations such as NSF, UL, and Eurofins for supplement manufacturing in the United States.

E-mail sales@robinsonpharma.com, Tel. 714-241-0235 ext. 1214, or at www.robinsonpharma.com

