IZEA Research Discovers 49% of Influencers Prefer Bitcoin Over Fiat Currency

Results from the study, which was fielded Nov. 17-18, are based on the responses from 1,034 U.S. internet users ages 18 to 60-plus. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in adopting new trends, technologies, and platforms in and around the metaverse.

Key Insights for Influencers and Digital Assets:

36% of influencers own NFTs.

64% of influencers own cryptocurrencies.

49% of influencers prefer Bitcoin over fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar.



Key Insights for Influencers in the Metaverse:

56% of influencers surveyed say they currently participate in the metaverse compared with 11.86% of other social media users.

60% of social media influencers surveyed say they see themselves as creators in the metaverse.

51% of all influencers are actively considering ways to make money in the metaverse and 21% already are making money in the metaverse.



Key Insights for the Adoption of Cryptocurrencies:

32% of social media users and 49% of social media influencers prefer to accept Bitcoin over other forms of payment.

Influencers are more likely than other social media users to own cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin, Litecoin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot.

The biggest concern for social media influencers who do not own crypto is that they are waiting for it to become easier to buy. The biggest concern for other social media users is that they are waiting for cryptocurrencies to become less volatile.



“Forward-thinking influencers are exploring virtual worlds and cryptocurrencies, and IZEA is venturing into the metaverse with them,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The recent launch of our MetaMod team brings to fruition the types of influencer sponsorships and collaborations our creators are seeking while providing new avenues for brands to reach consumers in new and exciting ways.

“We embrace our position as a leader in the influencer marketing industry as we start to see a shift in how and where collaborations take place,” Murphy continued.

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

