VAYK Anticipates Increased Visibility From Airbnb Earnings Report And Interest Rate Increases

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) plans to soon release the new mobile version of its P2P Short-Term Vacation Rental Alternative Purchase Finance Application.

The App will be integrated with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses.

VAYK management anticipates Airbnb’s recent earnings report combined with the anticipated interest rate increases to in turn increase the visibility of VAYK’s P2P Short-Term Vacation Rental Alternative Purchase Finance Application.

Airbnb’s exceptionally better than expected revenue and earnings are an indication of the resilience of the short-term vacation rental industry.

The anticipated interest rate hikes will make conventional short-term vacation rental purchase financing more expensive.

VAYK management sees the good news form Airbnb combined with yet another negative impact to conventional finance options as overall very good news for VAYK.

VAYK Version 1.0 is an award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application for individuals and SMB operators to source purchase financing for short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK is developing and scaling its portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism industry based on its hands-on experience with an initial and ongoing pilot project consisting of ten beach house properties and a small boutique hotel in Cuba where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate.

The company recently announced a team deploying to Cuba on a three-week trip centered around securing the next ten beach properties it will refurbish and launch as short-term vacation rental properties. These next ten properties will be listed on VAYK’s P2P Alternative Finance Application Version 2.0 and participation in the short-term vacation rental business operating the ten properties will be offered through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

The primary objective of the ten-property expansion is to demonstrate VAYK’s P2P Alt Finance APP V 2.0 and Cryptocurrency technology.

VAYK has recently published a comprehensive 2022 Strategic Overview Presentation with more details on how the ten property expansion and the cryptocurrency acquisition fit into the company’s overall strategy.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.