Europe Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach $65.66 Billion by 2027. Top 5 Investors Contributed around 60% of the Overall Investment Received in 2021 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.53% during the period 2021−2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The European data center market by investment in 2021 was led by Western Europe with over 70% of the overall regional investment, followed by Central & Eastern Europe, and Nordics. The Nordic region will witness the highest growth by 2027, growing at a CAGR of ~12%. Some major growth contributors in the region include the UK, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, and Poland, among others. The growth is contributed by factors such as availability of renewable energy, spread of 5G, government support, increasing enterprise use of cloud, and adoption of advanced technology such as AI, IoT and big data. Europe has witnessed investment from major colocation operators such as Digital Realty (Interxion), Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and NTT Global Data Centers, expanding their services across various countries. Europe, especially the Nordics, has also witnessed self-built data centers by hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. The region is also a hotspot for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications. Growth in Western Europe is led by the FLAP-D markets, followed by secondary markets such as Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy. In 2021, Ireland contributed to over 20% of the power capacity added in the region, followed by Germany. Within Central & Eastern Europe, Russia leads investment, followed by Poland, which is expected to become a data center hub in the future, owing to its strategic location, among other benefits that the country offers. Austria and Czech Republic are also growing markets.

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) USD 65.66 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 12.26 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 2515 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 5.53% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe COUNTRIES COVERED (WESTERN EUROPE) UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Other Western European Countries, COUNTRIES COVERED (NORDIC) Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland COUNTRIES COVERED (CEE) Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central and Eastern European Countries INFRASTRUCTURE IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction IT INFRASTRUCTURE Server Infrastructure, Storage Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure COOLING SYSTEMS CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizer and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units COOLING TECHNIQUE Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique GENERAL CONSTRUCTION Core and Shell Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Engineering and Building Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection and Suppression, and DCIM/BMS Solutions TIER STANDARDS Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV FACILITY TYPE Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 39 support infrastucture providers, 74 construction constractors, 45 data center investors, and 5 new entrants

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

In December 2020, Google announced the opening of its second data center in the Netherlands that will be powered by renewable energy.

Edge data center deployments will continue to drive innovations in the data center power space, with increased modular infrastructure offerings. 5G rollout across Germany will increase edge deployment with a power capacity of less than 500 kW.

In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.

In November 2021, OVHcloud announced a partnership with Atos to offer 100% European public cloud services to customers in France.

The revenue from the public cloud market in the country is expected to reach around $4.8 billion by the end of 2021, with the largest market volume to be witnessed from SaaS and revenue expected to be over $3.2 billion. The market revenue is expected to reach around $10.7 billion by 2026.

In August 2021, AWS announced partnership with Greece Government to support space industry in the country with the help of AWS cloud services.

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Europe Data Center Market by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Europe Data Center Market by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers



Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Europe Data Center Market by Geography

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Luxembourg Portugal Other Western European Countries

Nordic Sweden Finland Denmark Norway Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Czech Republic Other Central and Eastern European Countries







EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

The market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Wistron (Wiwynn), and Inventec. These ODM server providers manufacture bare-metal servers without software solutions and ship to hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook. These ODM providers also supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is contributed by hyperscale providers in the market. ODM server manufacturers are continuing to be a major threat to other vendors such as HPE, Dell, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. However, these vendors are also involved in the manufacture of customized ODM solutions for enterprises. It is mainly due to the lack of expertise among enterprises to develop a solution that perfectly fits their operational requirements. These servers are available at a cheaper price, with an increased interest shown by enterprises in OCP-designed solutions.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)



Key Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv



Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

AODC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Aurora Group

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Caverion

Collen

Coromatic

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

DPR Construction

Etop

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

Mace

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC (Power Quality Control)

Quark

Qumak

Ramboll Group

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

STARCHING

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

TPF

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

Key Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Aruba

Apple

atNorth

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

China Mobile

ClusterPower

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

Iron Mountain (IO)

IXcellerate

KDDI

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

Mobile Tele Systems (MTS)

Neterra

Netia

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Virus Data Centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC))

VK Cloud Solutions (MAIL.RU)

Yandex



New Entrants

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

Global Technical Realty

Nautilus Data Technologies

Stratus DC Management





About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

