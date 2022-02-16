Europe Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach $65.66 Billion by 2027. Top 5 Investors Contributed around 60% of the Overall Investment Received in 2021 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.53% during the period 2021−2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- The European data center market by investment in 2021 was led by Western Europe with over 70% of the overall regional investment, followed by Central & Eastern Europe, and Nordics. The Nordic region will witness the highest growth by 2027, growing at a CAGR of ~12%.
- Some major growth contributors in the region include the UK, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, and Poland, among others. The growth is contributed by factors such as availability of renewable energy, spread of 5G, government support, increasing enterprise use of cloud, and adoption of advanced technology such as AI, IoT and big data.
- Europe has witnessed investment from major colocation operators such as Digital Realty (Interxion), Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, Vantage Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and NTT Global Data Centers, expanding their services across various countries.
- Europe, especially the Nordics, has also witnessed self-built data centers by hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. The region is also a hotspot for High Performance Computing (HPC) applications.
- Growth in Western Europe is led by the FLAP-D markets, followed by secondary markets such as Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy. In 2021, Ireland contributed to over 20% of the power capacity added in the region, followed by Germany.
- Within Central & Eastern Europe, Russia leads investment, followed by Poland, which is expected to become a data center hub in the future, owing to its strategic location, among other benefits that the country offers. Austria and Czech Republic are also growing markets.
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|USD 65.66 BILLION (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|12.26 MILLION SQUARE FT. (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|2515 MW (2027)
|CAGR (INVESTMENT)
|5.53% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe
|COUNTRIES COVERED (WESTERN EUROPE)
|UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, Other Western European Countries,
|COUNTRIES COVERED (NORDIC)
|Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland
|COUNTRIES COVERED (CEE)
|Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central and Eastern European Countries
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction
|IT INFRASTRUCTURE
|Server Infrastructure, Storage Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure
|ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
|UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure
|MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
|Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure
|COOLING SYSTEMS
|CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers, Economizer and Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units
|COOLING TECHNIQUE
|Air-Based Cooling Technique and Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
|GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
|Core and Shell Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Engineering and Building Design, Physical Security, Fire Detection and Suppression, and DCIM/BMS Solutions
|TIER STANDARDS
|Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV
|FACILITY TYPE
|Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021-2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021-2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021-2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 39 support infrastucture providers, 74 construction constractors, 45 data center investors, and 5 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-market-report-2025
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
- In December 2020, Google announced the opening of its second data center in the Netherlands that will be powered by renewable energy.
- Edge data center deployments will continue to drive innovations in the data center power space, with increased modular infrastructure offerings. 5G rollout across Germany will increase edge deployment with a power capacity of less than 500 kW.
- In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.
- In November 2021, OVHcloud announced a partnership with Atos to offer 100% European public cloud services to customers in France.
- The revenue from the public cloud market in the country is expected to reach around $4.8 billion by the end of 2021, with the largest market volume to be witnessed from SaaS and revenue expected to be over $3.2 billion. The market revenue is expected to reach around $10.7 billion by 2026.
- In August 2021, AWS announced partnership with Greece Government to support space industry in the country with the help of AWS cloud services.
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Data Center Market by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Europe Data Center Market by IT infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Europe Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Europe Data Center Market by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Europe Data Center Market by Geography
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Luxembourg
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordic
- Sweden
- Finland
- Denmark
- Norway
- Iceland
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central and Eastern European Countries
EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
The market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Wistron (Wiwynn), and Inventec. These ODM server providers manufacture bare-metal servers without software solutions and ship to hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook. These ODM providers also supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is contributed by hyperscale providers in the market. ODM server manufacturers are continuing to be a major threat to other vendors such as HPE, Dell, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. However, these vendors are also involved in the manufacture of customized ODM solutions for enterprises. It is mainly due to the lack of expertise among enterprises to develop a solution that perfectly fits their operational requirements. These servers are available at a cheaper price, with an increased interest shown by enterprises in OCP-designed solutions.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-market-report-2025
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Aermec
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aksa Power Generation
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AEON Engineering
- ARC:MC
- AODC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Atkins
- Aurora Group
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Caverion
- Collen
- Coromatic
- COWI
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Etop
- EYP MCF
- Ferrovial
- Fluor Corporation
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Linesight
- Mace
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC (Power Quality Control)
- Quark
- Qumak
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- STARCHING
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- TPF
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Key Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Apple
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- ClusterPower
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DigiPlex
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)
- Iron Mountain (IO)
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- Mobile Tele Systems (MTS)
- Neterra
- Netia
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Virus Data Centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC))
- VK Cloud Solutions (MAIL.RU)
- Yandex
New Entrants
- AtlasEdge
- AQ Compute
- Global Technical Realty
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Western Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707