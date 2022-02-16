Crane Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 57.1 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Crane Market are slated to top US$ 43.9 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a steady h 3.8% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 57.1 Bn by 2029.
In the current market scenario, rising number of construction projects in South East Asian and Latin American countries, and tie-ups with prominent sales channel partners and manufacturing entities for long-term supply, will drive the global Crane Market. Further, integration of smart solutions and automation in cranes are expected to enhance sales during the forecast period.
Strong customer relationships with dealers/distributors and other stakeholders in the distribution channel, reinforced through local market presence, has been at the forefront among the various policies and plans adopted by prominent players in the global crane market.
|Attribute
|Details
|Crane Market Estimated Size 2022
|US$ 43.9 Bn
|Crane Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)
|~ 3.8%
|Crane Market Size in Projected 2029
|US$ 57.1 Bn
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2922
Value of the global crane market was approximately US$ 43.9 Bn in 2022, which is projected to increase 1.5X by 2029.
Insights Gathered from Crane Market Study
- The integration of cranes with IoT is expected to allow key players to increase sales during the forecast period, especially through contracts from leading companies dealing in real estate buildings and commercial apartments.
- Rising number of remote operations have boosted demand, and more customers are demanding high load capacity cranes.
- Loader cranes find application in refineries and offshore oil droll platforms, and increase in the production capacity of crude oil across the globe (to cater to energy needs) will have a positive impact on the loader crane segment.
- Lack of technological adoption in conventional cranes will act as a restraint, and manufacturers will have to adopt advanced automation solutions to sustain and enhance their market share.
- China is estimated to hold a significant share in the global crane market, and is expected to drive market growth in the region, while growing at a CAGR of above 3.8% in terms of value from 2022 to 2029.
For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2922
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Forecast
Period
|2022-2029
|Historical Data
Available for
|2014-2021
|Market
Analysis
|Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value
|Key Regions
Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, APEC, China, and the Middle East & Africa.
|Key Countries
Covered
|The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.
|Key Market
Segments
Covered
|Type, Application, Capacity, Design, and Region
|Key
Companies
Profiled
|• Liebherr Group
• Terex Corporation
• XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
• The Manitowoc Company
• Cargotec Oyj, Tadano Ltd.
• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
• Kobelco
• Sany Group
• Kato
Know More about Crane Market Report
A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global crane market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2022 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the global crane market through five different categories - type, capacity, application, design and region. The crane market report details current installed base, product adoption across different applications, prevailing trends and technologies being adopted in the manufacturing of crane, life cycle analysis, and pricing analysis by different product types.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2922
Crane Market: Participant Insights
The crane market is largely fragmented, owing to a large number of established and large players. The report also provides details of some of the key players in the global crane market, such as Liebherr Group, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, The Manitowoc Company, Texrex Corporation, Cargotec Oyj, Tadano Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Kobelco Ltd, and Kato, among others. Increasing investments in public and private sector construction projects are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the market.
Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new crane technology is superseding the cranes of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global crane market.
Crane Market by Category
By Type:
- Rough Terrain Cranes (RTCs)
- All Terrain Cranes (ATCs)
- Truck Cranes
- Mobile Harbors
- Off-shore Ship Cranes
- Loader Cranes
- Railroad Cranes
- Crawler Cranes
- Tower Cranes
- Others
By Application:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive & Railways
- Heavy Engineering
- General Engineering
- Mining
- Construction
- Marine
- Shipping & Material Handling
- Energy (Power & Gas)
By Capacity:
- Up to 5 MT
- 5 to 50 MT
- 50 to 250 MT
- 250 to 500 MT
- 500 to 1,500 MT
- 1,500 to 3,000 MT
By Design:
- Stiff Boom
- Knuckle Boom/Telescopic Boom
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- China
- APEC
- Middle East & Africa
Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2922
Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain
Truck Mounted Crane Market - The truck mounted crane is a self-propelled machine used for the purpose of loading and unloading, which is mounted on a truck for providing mobility and eliminate the special requirement to transport the crane.
Marine Cranes Market - Marine cranes are the rotating lifting and pedestal-mounted elevating machinery used to transport cargo or personnel for marine vessels, oil drilling platforms, navy ships and fishing vessels.
Lattice Cranes Market - There is a shift witnessed from non-renewable energy sources to renewable offshore sources such as wind power. This has further risen the number of wind turbines being build, thereby increasing the demand for heavy lifting equipment such as lattice cranes.
Vertical Platform Lift Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Vertical Platform Lift market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for the device will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.
Automatic Dicing Saw Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, automatic dicing saw market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. The demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.
Fibre Drawing Machine Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Fibre Drawing Machine Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Post 2020, dip in market growth due to pandemic effect, demand for Fibre Drawing Machine will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.
Electric Winch Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, electric winch market is set to witness a healthy growth during 2021-2031. The demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.
Brush Rocker Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Brush Rocker market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. The Brush Rocker market is expected to witness a high recovery, with a substantial growth over the forecast period.
Carbon Seal Rings Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, carbon seal rings market is projected to witness healthy growth over the coming decade. Demand for carbon seal rings will witness sharp recovery with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.
Die Cutting Machine Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Die Cutting Machine market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 and is expected to grow with the CAGR in the range of 2-5% during the forecast period.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/crane-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/crane-market