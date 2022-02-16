Crane Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 57.1 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Crane Market are slated to top US$ 43.9 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a steady h 3.8% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 57.1 Bn by 2029.



In the current market scenario, rising number of construction projects in South East Asian and Latin American countries, and tie-ups with prominent sales channel partners and manufacturing entities for long-term supply, will drive the global Crane Market. Further, integration of smart solutions and automation in cranes are expected to enhance sales during the forecast period.

Strong customer relationships with dealers/distributors and other stakeholders in the distribution channel, reinforced through local market presence, has been at the forefront among the various policies and plans adopted by prominent players in the global crane market.

Attribute Details Crane Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 43.9 Bn Crane Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~ 3.8% Crane Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 57.1 Bn



Value of the global crane market was approximately US$ 43.9 Bn in 2022, which is projected to increase 1.5X by 2029.

Insights Gathered from Crane Market Study

The integration of cranes with IoT is expected to allow key players to increase sales during the forecast period, especially through contracts from leading companies dealing in real estate buildings and commercial apartments.

Rising number of remote operations have boosted demand, and more customers are demanding high load capacity cranes.

Loader cranes find application in refineries and offshore oil droll platforms, and increase in the production capacity of crude oil across the globe (to cater to energy needs) will have a positive impact on the loader crane segment.

Lack of technological adoption in conventional cranes will act as a restraint, and manufacturers will have to adopt advanced automation solutions to sustain and enhance their market share.

China is estimated to hold a significant share in the global crane market, and is expected to drive market growth in the region, while growing at a CAGR of above 3.8% in terms of value from 2022 to 2029.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast

Period 2022-2029 Historical Data

Available for 2014-2021 Market

Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, APEC, China, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries

Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market

Segments

Covered Type, Application, Capacity, Design, and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • Liebherr Group



• Terex Corporation



• XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.



• The Manitowoc Company



• Cargotec Oyj, Tadano Ltd.



• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.



• Kobelco



• Sany Group



• Kato

Know More about Crane Market Report

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global crane market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2022 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the global crane market through five different categories - type, capacity, application, design and region. The crane market report details current installed base, product adoption across different applications, prevailing trends and technologies being adopted in the manufacturing of crane, life cycle analysis, and pricing analysis by different product types.

Crane Market: Participant Insights

The crane market is largely fragmented, owing to a large number of established and large players. The report also provides details of some of the key players in the global crane market, such as Liebherr Group, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, The Manitowoc Company, Texrex Corporation, Cargotec Oyj, Tadano Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Kobelco Ltd, and Kato, among others. Increasing investments in public and private sector construction projects are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the market.

Competitiveness in this landscape is growing stronger, and the adoption of new crane technology is superseding the cranes of yesteryears. With numerous updations, customizations, and innovations, end users can increase uptime, save on maintenance and energy costs, scale products with the business, and extend the life of their investments, all of which will play a significant role in the global crane market.

Crane Market by Category

By Type:

Rough Terrain Cranes (RTCs)

All Terrain Cranes (ATCs)

Truck Cranes

Mobile Harbors

Off-shore Ship Cranes

Loader Cranes

Railroad Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Tower Cranes

Others

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive & Railways

Heavy Engineering

General Engineering

Mining

Construction

Marine

Shipping & Material Handling

Energy (Power & Gas)



By Capacity:

Up to 5 MT

5 to 50 MT

50 to 250 MT

250 to 500 MT

500 to 1,500 MT

1,500 to 3,000 MT

By Design:

Stiff Boom

Knuckle Boom/Telescopic Boom

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

APEC

Middle East & Africa

