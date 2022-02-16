Women's Light Packable Puffer Jacket Canada - Waterproof Smart Layer Collection Launch

Montreal, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian sustainable clothing retailer Frank And Oak has released the Aero ultra light packable jacket as a multi-seasonal puffer for women - the latest in a line of sustainability-centred garments.

The new ultra light Aero jacket provides wearers with a trendy outerwear piece, suitable as an extra layer underneath bulkier coats for added warmth. Manufactured from recycled textiles and durable Ripstop fabric, the readily packable garment is further paired with its own bag, allowing users to store the product safely.

For more information, see https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww

With the latest addition to an expanding range of smart attire for women, Frank And Oak continue to equip its national and international customer base with fashionable, sustainable products. Its website features collections for men and women alike, containing items suited for different weather conditions alongside indoor and outdoor gear.

Frank And Oak offer its selections in line with an eco-conscious approach, striving to outfit its customers with stylish garments while simultaneously protecting the planet. As such, the new Aero ultra light jacket is insulated with vegan-friendly lightweight kapok lining, celebrated by the company as its most environmentally responsible fibre yet.

Further, its materials include recycled polyester and nylon in multi-seasonal modular layers for added versatility in year-round temperatures. Frank And Oak recommend the Aero jacket as a fitting companion piece for outfits in cold, cool, or warmer conditions.

Wearers will benefit from the jacket’s innovative snap system, bringing its array of layers together to emphasize the effects of each material while preventing unnecessary friction. Available for purchase from Frank And Oak’s extensive online inventory, the Aero ultra light packable jacket comes in black as well as sand or rose taupe colours in sizes spanning XS to XL.

Marking a decade since its inception, Frank And Oak aim to continually facilitate positive movements in the clothing industry through its ongoing ethical efforts. As previously announced, it researches and creates optimal clothing items with the mission of appealing to modern aspirations and lifestyles, as reflected by its new Aero puffer jacket.

One satisfied wearer remarked: “I wear this jacket under my bomber or just around the house. Perfect weight, and so small when folded into the included bag - great for travel.” Another added: “This works really well as a layer - I can’t wait to wear it by itself in the spring.”

https://vimeo.com/649303657

Interested parties across Canada are invited to visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww to learn more about Frank And Oak’s newly available Aero ultra light jacket.

