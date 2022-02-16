George S. Farrell Joins AdCare RI and AdCare Hospital Boards of Directors

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AdCare is pleased to welcome George S. Farrell to its boards of directors for AdCare Rhode Island in North Kingstown and AdCare Hospital in Worcester, MA," announced Fred Trapassi, Regional CEO for the Northeast.

The retired Chief of the Providence Rhode Island Fire Department has served as COO of AAC’s Sunrise House Treatment Center in Lafayette, NJ, and in 2021, was named “Man of the Year” by the Rhode Island Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for his outstanding fundraising efforts.

Founder and Chair of the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, Farrell is also passionate about taking veterans in assisted living facilities and nursing homes on once-in-a-life-time trips to our capitol. He not only raises the funds to pay for the veterans’ trip expenses, but also orchestrates trip logistics, and flies veterans to Washington, D.C.

October 30th of 2021 was Farrell’s first Honor Flight in two years, due to COVID and his 25th in nine years. Formerly the Chairman of the Rhode Island Fire Safety Code Board of Appeal and Review, he describes himself as “a safety task master who takes gold standard precautions for COVID while in the air, on buses, eating, and visiting memorials such as the Arlington National Cemetery.”

Experience matters. AdCare is a pioneer in the field of substance use treatment, providing hospital-based care in Worcester, MA for over 45 years, AdCare/AAC also operate a residential treatment program in North Kingstown, RI, and outpatient/telehealth services throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. AdCare joined American Addiction Centers, a leading, national provider of substance use treatment, in March of 2018.

