Luxury Fashion Rentals, West Coast's Leader in Luxury Handbag Rentals, Announces Expansion of Their Online Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Fashion Rentals, the West Coast's Leading Online Platform for renting luxury handbags, has announced that it plans to expand its website to include an online platform for customers to buy and sell some of the world's most popular and hard to get luxury bags. Luxury Fashion Rentals will also help customers consign their items so that they can sell or rent out their own luxury fashion handbags and accessories. The revamp is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.

Customers currently have the option to rent luxury handbags for 14 or 30 days. The consignment process involves filling out a simple form on Luxury Fashion Rentals' website. For sales and rentals, the consigner is paid just 14 days after the sale and the rental due date, respectively.

Luxury Fashion Rentals accepts many brands for consignments, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Celine, Chloe, Chanel, Dior, Coach, Givenchy, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and more.

Elaine Hau, owner, and founder of Luxury Fashion Rentals, said the latest expansion for the company is one that customers have been asking about for a while.

"We're very excited about this coming expansion. Our customers have told us about how exciting it was to rent the bags and how difficult it can be to send them back. Now, they'll be able to enjoy the bags on an entirely different level. We're putting the buyers and sellers together in ways similar to what Uber and Airbnb have done. This is an opportunity to use your love and knowledge of fashion to make money while helping people to look and feel their very best. We can't wait to get started."

Since the company was founded in 2018, Luxury Fashion Rentals has been delivering luxury fashion handbags from a variety of designers for a number of occasions. From parties to weddings, day or night, formal or informal gatherings, they currently offer more than one-hundred bags for rent. Currently, first-time renters can save 20% on their order with the code "FIRSTLFR."

For more information on the expansion, or to make a press inquiry about Luxury Fashion Rentals, please contact info@luxuryfashionrentals.com.

