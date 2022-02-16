Data Center Power Market Size to be Worth $27.15 Billion by 2027. Colocation Data Center Facilities Cumulatively Added around 4 GW of Power Capacity in 2021 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.00% during the period 2021−2027. Over 130+ new and expansion projects were identified in the US, which became operational in January 2020 and is expected to be operational by June 2021.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

Increase in digitalization, internet and social media penetration, deployment of 5G services worldwide, and adoption of cloud and advanced technology such as IoT, big data, and AI are factors driving the demand for the data center power infrastructure market. Sustainable innovations being witnessed in the data center power market include technology such as EcoDiesel generators, natural gas generators, HVO fuel, and microgrid deployment. The UPS market is currently dominated by VRLA batteries, with over 55% of the market. The forecast period will witness increased adoption of lithium-ion based UPS systems, in addition to other innovation such as Nickel-zinc and Prussian blue sodium-ion based UPS systems. The market for UPS capacity <=500kW is the highest, majorly due to their adoption in both, smaller edge facilities, as well as in row and rack level UPS systems by hyperscale operators. For instance, AWS deploys rack level UPS systems of less than 500 kW in its data centers. Diesel generators currently dominate the generator market; it is expected that there will be increased adoption of DRUPS systems, natural gas generators and fuel cell generators for sustainability and efficiency gains in the forecast period. Hydrogen powered fuel cells are expected to be adopted by data center operators in coming years. For instance, Microsoft has partnered with Ballard Power Systems and Caterpillar to test hydrogen fuel cell backup generators at its Quincy, Washington, data center. There is increased adoption of data center power monitoring technology, including DCIM solutions, use of AI in power monitoring, as well as Environmental Monitoring System (EMS) will be adopted by operators to optimize power efficiency in data centers.





DATA CENTER POWER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) USD 27.15 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 9,719.3 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 5.98% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS Power Infrastructure (Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems, Generators, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Transfer Switches & Switchgears, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), UPS Systems (<=500kVA, 500−1,000kVA, and >1,000 kVA), Generator Systems (0-1.5 MW, 1.5–3 MW, >=3 MW), Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and Geography (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia) REGIONS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Rest of Latin America, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Other Western European Countries, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, Russia, Poland, Austria, Other Central and Eastern European Countries, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Other African Countries, China, Hongkong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Other Southeast Asian Countries

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generator systems, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 62 other vendors





Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-power-market-analysis-2025

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

In September 2021, AWS planned to launch its third edge location facility in Fortaleza, Brazil. The edge location will host AWS services such as CloudFront, a content delivery network (CDN) offering.

In November 2021, Leading Edge Data Centres announced its first data center opening in Tamworth, New South Wales. Schneider Electric has provided prefabricated data center modules for multiple facilities of Leading Edge Data Centres.

September 2021 – Chindata Group becomes a part of China’s first nationwide renewable power contract. It completed a procurement of 100,000 MWh. The company’s initiative is to be carbon neutral in all of its hyperscale data centers and, by 2030, use 100% renewable energy solutions.

Bloom Energy, a major provider of fuel cells, has also installed natural gas-powered fuel cells in data centers across the world. In December 2021, colocation operator TeleData UK announced that it is installing Bloom Energy’s Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) at its Manchester-based data center.

The top data center markets in Europe include the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, the UK, and France. In 2021, Central & Eastern Europe witnessed more data center investment as compared to the Nordics.

The leading investment in the US was contributed by DataBank, Equinix, Digital Realty, QTS Realty Trust, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, CyrusOne, and others. The investments were mostly concentrated across Virginia, Texas, Oregon, and Arizona.

DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Data Center Power Market by Power Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

PDUs

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Data Center Power Market by UPS Systems

<=500kVA

500−1,000kVA

>1,000 kVA



Data Center Power Market by Generator Systems

0-1.5 MW

1.5–3 MW

>=3 MW



Data Center Power Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Data Center Power Market by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Rest of Latin America

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Spain Italy Belgium Other Western European Countries

Nordic Sweden Denmark Norway Finland and Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Other Central and Eastern European Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Israel Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Egypt Ethiopia Other African Countries

APAC China Hongkong Australia New Zealand India Japan Taiwan South Korea Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries



DATA CENTER POWER MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The dynamics of power infrastructure demand and supply have witnessed a change over the last few years, with operators shifting from traditional, competitively inefficient power systems to infrastructure that is more cost-effective and offers increased sustainability. The varied requirements of data center operators are prompting vendors to develop products that reduce the OPEX by up to 50%. Vendors who are able to cater to the changed requirements of operators have been able to grab a bigger share of the market. Companies like ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Rolls-Royce, and Vertiv have a bigger share of the market in terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure and are the leading market players. In terms of generators, companies like Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market. Over the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of facilities.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-power-market-analysis-2025

Prominent Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

Aggreko

Aksa Power Generation

AMETEK Powervar

Anord Mardix

Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

Aten

Austin Hughes Electronics

BACHMANN

BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

Borri

Bloom Energy

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

EAE Elektrik

Elcom International

Enconnex

EverExceed Industrial

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

General Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

Huawei Technologies

INNIO

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

Kohler

Marathon Power Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Plug Power

Powertek

Pramac

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

SAFT(TOTAL)

Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology (KSTAR)

Siemens

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Virtual Power Systems (VPS)

VYCON

WTI - Western Telematic

HIMOINSA

ZAF Energy Systems

ZincFive

Explore our data center knowledge profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707