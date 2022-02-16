Sonet Middleware Launches its First Social NFT dApp Soda to Bridge Web2 and Web3

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open-source middleware Sonet today announced its first social NFT dApp Soda , a social NFT application that built on Sonet middleware and integrated with top social networks such at Facebook and Twitter.

Soda is a demonstration of the platform’s Web2 extension, connected to the middleware aggregator. Soda educates and enables Web2 users to experience NFTs seamlessly in the following ways:

- Library: Discover, share, and interact with friends in the universal library of social assets

- Tokenization: All-in-one extension to create, tokenize and share social creations

- Interaction: React, bond and collaborate through tracked activities

As part of the bridge to Web3, the Soda Web2 extension serves as a gateway for users to autonomously manage identity and data privacy at the entry points across metaverses. The mission for the extension is to be the main social entry point for Web3.



About Sonet



Sonet is an open-source middleware that empowers app developers to primarily focus on frontend user experience. The middleware provides the comfort of building backend on the most optimized and connected Web3 infrastructure and blockchain services.

Through the Sonet middleware platform, software development kits (SDKs) will be provided for developers to seamlessly use different backend service providers. Moreover, there will be a uniform payment system that resolves the problem of different pricing models across Web3/Web2. The system will provide clearing and settlement services using current stablecoins for applications and end users.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sonet Middleware

Email: contact@sonet.on e

Website: www.sonet.one

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Attachment