Interstellar GameFi MetaKrypton Will Be Officially Launched on Feb. 22nd

The 2nd Gamefi of Metaverse Games platform, MetaKrypton, will be officially launched on the 22nd Feb 2022. Meta Krypton is a play2earn interstellar exploration game developed on the Binance Smart Chain, following the story background of Metaverse Miner. In the game, players can mint Starship, get various exquisite Starship NFTs, and get enough key energy by consuming stamina and exploring to unknown interstellar fields.

Earning Ways & Fun Gameplay



MetaKrypton has a variety of gameplays to help players get a good revenue. Earning in multiple ways in the game-battle, as the captain of a starship and starts their own adventure, NFT market, etc.

Bulid Starship



As a captain, you must own at least 1 starship. Starships require original materials $KR(Krypton) and $TI(Titanium) for building. In MetaKrypton. There are 3 types of Starship NFTs, including CT (Heavy Transportation), CE (Heavy Exploration), and CC (Heavy Cruiser),), and different starships can mine different resources. Players can choose their favorite starship with $KR and $TI and build their own starship.

Upgrade Starship



Currently each type of starship has a total of 4 levels, the higher level, the more efficiently it can mine, and each type of starship has an exclusive title at each level. Players can upgrade their starships with 3 low level starships and a certain amount of $KR and $TI.

Explore on Metaverse



In the background of decreasing resources, mining rich resources is the target of all captains. After building of the starship, player has to start the voyage of starship exploration. Different starships explore different resources, but for the captain, the consumption of starship sailing must be prepared in advance. First of all, sufficient $HY, which is most important resource to replenish the captain's physical strength, when the captain's stamina is insufficient, the starship will not sail; second, the resource $KR, the starship will be damaged by cosmic radiation during the voyage, and $KR is used to maintain the starship to ensure the normal performance of the starship. Each mining needs to be claimed in time so that the following mining will not be affected.

Manage Starship



How to maximize the mining revenue is an important mission to consider as a ship captain. The player rationally plans the management of the starship, such as when to repair, the timing of stamina refill, how to arrange the frequency of mining, and whether to take a combination of mining or upgrade in order to increase revenue? Each decision will affect the lifespan of starship, the durability of the game and the profitability of mining.

NFT Marketplace



Starships are freely traded, and different players have different plans. When their starships are unused, they will be sold in the marketplace to get $META. Of course, players who want to get starships quickly can also follow the trading marketplace and get starships at a lower price at any time, either for building or for upgrading.

Circular Tokenomics



MetaKrypton has an extremely comprehensive economic system which enables players to gain revenue while offering them the earning in multiple ways in the game-battle, adventure, NFT market, truly achieving "PLAY TO EARN".

Circular Mode of 3 Tokens



There are 3 tokens in MetaKrypton, $KR, $TI, and $HY.

Each token has a different application, but all are in a circular mode.

Token: $KR/$TI/$HY

Mainnet: BSC

Total supply: 10 billion

Application:

1. $KR: build & maintain starship



2. $TI: build starship



3. $HY: fill stamina

How to get tokens:

CC-starship exploring $KR

CE-starship exploring $TI

CT-starship exploring $HY

Allocation:

1. 10% Provides liquidity for the market

2. 5% of team, unlocked from the second year, 25% every 6 months

3. 85% Generated through in-game mining, release is based on in-game mining efficiency

Note: 3 different types of starships are mined $KR, $TI, and $HY, while all of them support the consumption of starships and promote the sustainable development of tokenomics cycle.

$META-based Ecosystem



Metaverse Games is an innovative and open metaverse gaming platform built on the token $META, aiming to be the Steam and Roblox of the metaverse. And MetaKrypton is the 2nd game launched on the Metaverse Games platform, in a $META-centered economic system.

Trading System

Set up decentralized trading pools, $KR/$META, $TI/$META, $HY/$META.

Note:

1. Use $META to buy MetaKrypton tokens and play the game.

2. The price of $META will be indexed to $KR, $TI, and $HY.

Token

Building an in-game token system, which enables whole gameplay of MetaKrypton by using $META.

Note:

1. MetaKrypton's Starship NFT marketplace uses $META for trading and $META as quote currency

2. As the version of MetaKrypton advances, other game props will be available for purchase using $META.

