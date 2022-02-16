Athabasca University Earns AACSB International Accreditation

Tampa, Fla., USA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces that Athabasca University (AU) has earned business accreditation for its Faculty of Business. Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.

“AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. “We congratulate Athabasca University on earning accreditation and applaud former dean Deborah Hurst and the entire Faculty of Business team—including the administration, faculty, staff, and students—for their roles in earning this respected honor.”

“We know that learners, faculty, and the broader community take established and trustworthy accreditations seriously,” said Peter Scott, president of Athabasca University. “Achieving such highly regarded accreditation sends a signal to the world that AU’s Faculty of Business is among the world’s very best, and that our graduates are positioned to excel in their careers and the communities they serve. On behalf of the AU community, I congratulate the team at the Faculty of Business on this momentous achievement.”

Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally. As a result, less than 6 per cent of the world's schools offering business degree programs hold AACSB business accreditation.

AACSB accreditation ensures continuous improvement and provides focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

“Athabasca University’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Bryant. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the Faculty of Business to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.”