The Fandor Festival Podcast Welcomes Ebert Digital LLC CEO and Publisher Chaz Ebert

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, will welcome esteemed guest Chaz Ebert to the Fandor Festival Podcast, available starting Feb. 15.

Chaz Ebert is the CEO of Ebert Digital LLC, which publishes the acclaimed movie review site RogerEbert.com. She is also a producer of television and movies and co-founded Ebertfest, also known as Roger Ebert's Film Festival, at the University of Illinois, celebrating its 22nd year on April 20-23, 2022.

Ebert joins Fandor Festival Podcast hosts Hooman Khalili and Chris Kelly, as well as producer Bryn Nguyen, for discussions about the No Malice Film Contest, dedicated to exploring "the topic of racial healing using the medium of film to harness their creativity and passion"; experiencing the movies together in-person; and memories with late-husband and film critic Roger Ebert.

The upcoming Fandor Festival Podcast episode comes in anticipation of Roger Ebert's Film Festival, Ebertfest, April 20-23. Heading into its 22nd year, Ebertfest will bring together filmmakers, students, scholars, and cinematic industry leaders for a diverse range of independent, international, and studio film screenings. A highlight of the Ebertfest 2022 line-up will be a 10-piece orchestra accompaniment of a silent, black and white film screening.

The Fandor Festival Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and across multiple major podcast platforms. The podcast blends the talents of veteran morning radio personality and film producer Hooman Khalili; entrepreneur, film producer, and former Fandor executive Chris Kelly; and executive producer Bryn Nguyen. Listeners will be able to tune into the Fandor Festival Podcast episode featuring Chaz Ebert starting Feb. 15.

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles, and classics on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kryan@cinedigm.com



About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment