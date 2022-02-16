English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

16.02.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 16.02.2022

Date 16.02.2022 Exchange

Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 1,573 Average price/share 37.6995 EUR Highest price/share 37.7000 EUR Lowest price/share 37.5000 EUR Total price 59,301.31 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 16.02.2022:





ALBBV 9,219

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:





Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment