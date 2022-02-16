The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency selected Innofactor as a supplier for the framework agreement for IT system development and maintenance

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on February 16, 2022, at 18:35 Finnish time



The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as a supplier of the “Agile development of services, servicing and maintenance” section of the framework agreement on IT system development and maintenance. The framework agreement includes three sections, for which a total of four framework agreement suppliers were selected. For the section “Agile development of services, servicing and maintenance”, a total of two framework agreement suppliers were selected.

The Agile development of services, servicing and maintenance section focuses on the implementation of Tukes' systems in accordance with an agile approach, service validation, the servicing and maintenance of applications, and processing and repair of disruptions.

The anticipated total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) indicated by Tukes in the procurement decision for all three sections of the frame agreement is approximately EUR 6.8 million. The duration of the framework agreement is four years, plus an option for two additional years.

The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) supervises the technical safety and conformity of products, services and production systems, promotes consumer and chemical safety, accredits and acts as the mining authority.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

