EXPLANATORY NOTE FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

2021 was a year of great change for Leasinvest and Extensa, as the two companies merged to form Nextensa.

Nextensa positions itself as a real estate investor and developer active in Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria. Nextensa will contribute to new urban projects and the development of high-grade real estate at large scale, with a special focus on sustainability. Nextensa will develop real estate with a view to managing a sustainable portfolio and achieving added value when selling projects.

key figures 2021

Rise in rental turnover in the investment portfolio from €59.8 million to €65.2 million.

Extensa’s development projects are good for €15.4 million since the contribution.

Mixed residential/office development pipeline of 170,000m² in Brussels and 157,000m² in Luxembourg.

Decrease in the average financing cost of the investment portfolio from 2.35% to 2.07%

Dividend of €2.50 per share

