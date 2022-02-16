English French

FY 2021 results:

Sustained sales growth, in particular in the fourth quarter

Profitability negatively impacted by inflation – Continued increases in sale prices

Sustained activity in Q4: revenue up strongly, by +16.5% as compared with Q4 2020, including +6.3% due to increased sale prices

In 2021, net sales up by +6.0% over the fiscal year (+6.4% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation)

Adjusted EBITDA of €229 million in 2021, or 8.2% of sales

Unprecedented increases in purchasing costs: €178 million as compared with 2020, in line with the estimates given in Q3, of which €93 million offset by increases in sale prices

Continued structural cost reductions: €65 million in savings in 2021, bringing the total cost reduction to €143 million in three years, surpassing the initial objective of €120 million over the 2019-2022 period

Net profit of €15 million in 2021, as compared with a loss of -€19 million in 2020

Positive free cash flow of €20 million, despite the increase in working capital requirement resulting from activity levels and inflation

Net debt stable at €476 million, controlled leverage of 2.1x adjusted EBITDA as of the end of December 2021

Continued increases in sale prices with the objective of neutralizing the impact of inflation on purchasing costs in 2022

Paris, February 16, 2022: The Supervisory Board of Tarkett (Euronext Paris: FR0004188670 TKTT), which met today, reviewed the Group’s consolidated results for the 2021 fiscal year.

