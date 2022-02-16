English French

Nanterre, 16 February 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





January % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +13.1% +2.5% Light vehicles +14.8% +2.8% Heavy vehicles +5.7% +1.2%

Following the good trend seen in recent months, the traffic for VINCI Autoroutes continued to grow in January.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





January % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x2.3 -51% Portugal (ANA) x2.8 -39% United-Kingdom x8.7 -70% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -69% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.3 -34% France x2.0 -54% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.0 -95% United States of America x2.7 -22% Brazil2 +23% -9% Serbia x2.4 -31% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +68% -8% Sweden +52% -75% Costa Rica x3.1 -13%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

The VINCI Airports passenger numbers, impacted in January by the Omicron variant, printed a slightly weaker trend than in the previous quarter across most of the airports in its network.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





January % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports +64% -34% Portugal (ANA) x2.2 -23% United-Kingdom x4.0 -59% Japan (Kansai Airports) +49% -34% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +74% -31% France +64% -44% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +35% -88% United States of America +36% -28% Brazil4 +11% +9% Serbia +89% -13% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +31% -10% Sweden +6% -74% Costa Rica x1.9 +14%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment