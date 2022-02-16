MEDIA ADVISORY: Major Announcement from Glenbow Museum

| Source: Glenbow Museum Glenbow Museum

Calgary, CANADA

﻿CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: You are invited to a press event at the Glenbow Museum for a major announcement that will transform the future of arts and culture in Canada.

WHO: Speakers will include:

  • President & CEO of Glenbow, Nicholas R. Bell
  • MP for Calgary Skyview, George Chahal (virtually)
  • Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney
  • Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda
  • Minister of Culture, Ron Orr
  • Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek
  • Other key stakeholders

WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 2022 (MDT)
10:30 a.m. – Media check-in
11:00 a.m. – Press event begins
11:45 a.m. – Press event concludes

WHERE: Glenbow Museum (Located in Calgary TELUS Convention Centre)
Location: Concourse outside the main building
130 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0P3

The press event will also be available via livestream at www.alberta.ca/news (one-way, no Q&A available)

***COVID-19 INFORMATION***
In light of the recent provincial restriction changes, proof of vaccination is not required. However, Glenbow will require masks be worn and encourage you to consider a surgical or N95 mask rather than a cloth mask.

PARKING INFORMATION
The Calgary Parking Authority LOT 60 is located underground North Building. Details on location, pricing and hours can be found here.

RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, February 17.


Media Contact & RSVP to:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-585-4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

 