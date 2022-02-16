MEDIA ADVISORY: Major Announcement from Glenbow Museum

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: You are invited to a press event at the Glenbow Museum for a major announcement that will transform the future of arts and culture in Canada.
WHO: Speakers will include:
- President & CEO of Glenbow, Nicholas R. Bell
- MP for Calgary Skyview, George Chahal (virtually)
- Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney
- Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda
- Minister of Culture, Ron Orr
- Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek
- Other key stakeholders
WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 2022 (MDT)
10:30 a.m. – Media check-in
11:00 a.m. – Press event begins
11:45 a.m. – Press event concludes
WHERE: Glenbow Museum (Located in Calgary TELUS Convention Centre)
Location: Concourse outside the main building
130 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0P3
The press event will also be available via livestream at www.alberta.ca/news (one-way, no Q&A available)
***COVID-19 INFORMATION***
In light of the recent provincial restriction changes, proof of vaccination is not required. However, Glenbow will require masks be worn and encourage you to consider a surgical or N95 mask rather than a cloth mask.
PARKING INFORMATION
The Calgary Parking Authority LOT 60 is located underground North Building. Details on location, pricing and hours can be found here.
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, February 17.
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-585-4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com