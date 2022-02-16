Mobile Gaming Market to Hit $165.54 Billion by 2026. M&A and Partnerships to Drive Innovation in Technology and Gaming Experience in the Market

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, in the mobile gaming market there are more than 300 app stores available in the Chinese market, which is offering significant growth opportunities to mobile game vendors.



Mobile Gaming Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $87.56 Billion Market Size in 2027 $165.54 Billion Base Year 2020 Forecast 2021-2026 Largest Market APAC Forecast Period Latin America Segments Covered Platform, Business Model, Category, Age group, Category and Geograpy Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, and Rest of MEA

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights:

The Global Mobile Games Market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the highest demand from APAC and North America region.

The emerging trends such as cloud gaming, AR & VR enabled games and increasing popularity of e-sports is projected to support the market growth.

App Store holds the highest revenue share in the market. However, Google Play is expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 11.85% owing to the growing penetration of android smartphones, especially in developing countries worldwide.

Freemium business model is the major revenue generator for the vendors in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2021-2026.

Majority of the gamers in the market belong to the age group of 24-44 years and are the major revenue generators for the market.

The market consists of various vendors including Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent Holdings, Zynga, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, a lot of merger & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

COVID-19 has positively impacted the global mobile games market. Due to the lockdown measures worldwide, the individuals were able to secure ample leisure time, thereby leading to an increase in the amount of time spent on mobile phones which, in turn, led to a rise in demand for various sources of entertainment including mobile games. Mobile game downloads increased from nearly 1.7 billion in Q1 2020 to nearly 2.8 billion in Q3 2020, thereby witnessing a growth of more than 60%.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by platform, age group, business model, category and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 18 other prominent vendors

Looking for more information? Click! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/mobile-gaming-market

By Platform

App Store

Google Play

Others



By Age Group

24-44 Years

Above 44 Years

Below 24 Years



By Business Model

Freemium

Paid

Free

Paymium

By Category

Casual Games

Hardcore & Midcore Games

Social Casino Games



By Geography

APAC China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey UAE Rest of MEA



Mobile Gaming Market – Vendor Landscape

The rising competition is pressuring various vendors to continuously innovate their offerings with a unique value proposition to survive in the mobile gaming market. the governments of various countries are launching several policies to support the local mobile games market, which is expected to raise the competition in the market. Hence, vendors with strong research & development capabilities are likely to enjoy an advantage with respect to the development of sophisticated games, thereby allowing mobile game developers to enjoy a competitive edge over other game developers in the market. Moreover, companies with huge financial resources enjoying in developing more competitive games and expanding their reach through mergers & acquisition. Thereby, gaining competitive advantage over local players with less financial resources.

Key Vendors

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Ubisoft

Zynga

Other Prominent Vendors

Behold Studios

CyberAgent

Hothead Games

IGG

Innersloth

Larva Game Studios

Lilith Games

NetEase Games

Netmarble

NEXON

Niantic

Onemt

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Sea (Garena)

SEGA

SCOPELY

Zeptolab

37 Interactive Entertainment

Explore our consumer goods & retail tech profile to know more about the industry.



Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:



About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact us



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707